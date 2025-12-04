State Capture: NPP Accuses NDC of Controlling Judiciary and Other Institutions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of capturing key state institutions, including the judiciary

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of capturing key state institutions, including the judiciary.

According to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NDC has orchestrated a deliberate plan to control state institutions by removing the heads and replacing them with individuals aligned to their cause.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary, accuses President John Mahama's administration of state capture.

Speaking at the launch of the party's amended constitution, the NPP General Secretary suggested that the recent removal of the former Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, was part of the NDC's state capture strategy.

He took the opportunity to criticise the President John Mahama-led administration for ousting the former Chief Justice, describing the process as 'unlawful'.

He further claimed that the NDC had orchestrated the sacking of Gertrude Torkornoo to influence court cases and overturn the parliamentary seats they legitimately lost.

"Unfortunately, the judiciary, which is supposed to be the last vanguard of the rule of law, has suddenly been captured by the Executive, especially after the unlawful removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Torkornoo," he said, according to Ghanaweb.

Kodua Frimpong warned that this move could potentially destroy Ghana's democracy, weakening checks and balances.

NPP raises alarm over alleged judiciary interference

He also alleged that since the removal of the former Chief Justice, judges have become hesitant to discharge their duties based on the law due to fear of intimidation from the Executive.

Kodua Frimpong further accused some judges of delivering questionable rulings in parliamentary petitions, alleging that they abuse their authority and assume jurisdiction where none exists.

"Some judges now invoke the chilling words of dictators like Idi Amin: you may have freedom of speech, but freedom after speech is not guaranteed," he added.

The NPP General Secretary also bemoaned the growing abuse of incumbency and state-sponsored intimidation against political opponents.

These developments, he said, posed a serious threat to Ghana's democratic credentials and global standing.

He consequently called on civil society organisations, the clergy, and the international community to act on what he termed 'creeping authoritarianism' of the President Mahama-led administration.

President John Mahama presides over as Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is sworn in as Ghana's new Chief Justice.

Baffoe-Bonnie sworn in as new Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama swore in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s 16th Chief Justice.

The President first nominated Baffoe-Bonnie on September 23, 2025, highlighting his extensive judicial career and years of service.

Baffoe-Bonnie acted as the Chief Justice from April 22, 2025, following the suspension and later dismissal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

In his speech at the presidency on November 17, Mahama urged the new Chief Justice to further strengthen integrity within the Judiciary.

