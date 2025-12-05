Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, an 82-year-old farmer was named the Overall Best National Farmer at the 41st National Farmers’ Day Awards

An 82-year-old farmer, Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, has been named the Overall Best National Farmer.

The octogenarian, who hails from the Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region, earned the top honor among several distinguished farmers across the country.

Opanyin Adusei, who has been farming for 44 years, won the award as a result of his extensive agricultural investments, which include 1,000 acres of cocoa, 293 acres of mango, and 30 acres of cashew.

For his award, Opanyin Adusei received GH¢1.2 million, a brand-new tractor, a truck, power trailers, a motorized sprayer, and a commemorative plaque.

The veteran farmer received the award from President John Dramani Mahama during the 41st National Farmers’ Day Awards Ceremony held in Ho on Friday, December 5, 2025.

After receiving his award as the Overall Best Farmer, Mr. Adusei expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition.

He committed to continuing his close collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to enhance the welfare of farmers and contribute to efforts aimed at modernizing the sector.

The ceremony served as a key highlight of the National Farmers’ Day celebrations, which honor the crucial role that farmers and fishers play in ensuring food security and driving the nation’s economy.

Other awardees at the National Farmers' Day Celebration

48-year-old Osman Kadiri, from the Greater Accra Region, was also named the first runner-up, while 63-year-old Charles Gyato from the Oti Region took the second runner-up position.

Madam Grace Owusuaah was named the National Best Female Farmer for 2025.

The other awardees at the 2025 National Farmers' Day Celebration received cash prizes and farming tools for their outstanding contributions to Ghana’s agricultural sector.

President Mahama urges Ghanaians to embrace farming

In his address, President Mahama encouraged Ghanaians, especially those in formal employment, to explore farming as an additional source of income and a valuable way to contribute to the nation's development.

He added that modern farming techniques now allow professionals to balance their regular jobs with productive agricultural activities, thus improving household incomes and reinforcing food security.

The President also noted that increased participation in agriculture would help Ghana reduce its dependency on imported food.

“Agriculture isn’t only for those in rural areas. You can work and still be a farmer. Teachers and civil servants can go to work and have farms, and the money from the farm can supplement their incomes,” he said.

President John Mahama promises single-digit interest rates to alleviate farmers' credit burden. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

President Mahama's promise to Ghanaian farmers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama pledged to reduce interest rates on agricultural loans to single digits, aiming to ease the financial burden on farmers.

He described the current high-interest rates as a major obstacle that forces farmers to work for the banks instead of themselves.

During the 41st National Farmers' Day Celebration, President Mahama emphasised the importance of accessible credit for transforming agriculture.

