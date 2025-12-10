"We Won’t Abandon You": NPP Assures Matthew Nyindam on Kpandai By-Election

The New Patriotic Party has pledged full support for embattled Kpandai MP Matthew Nyindam ahead of a by-election

The party's National Organiser, Nana B, said the party would not abandon the MP and would fight alongside him in court

The Tamale High Court ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election after a legal challenge over the original results

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured the embattled Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam, of its commitment to ensuring the seat does not slip through his hands in the impending by-elections.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, said the party was firmly behind its representative for the constituency.

Nana B vowed:

"The NPP stands as one solid rock behind the MP for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam. His fight is our fight, his cause is our cause, and his cause will be the cause of every NPP member. Do not lose heart."

He said the party would neither abandon Matthew Nyindam nor relent in its efforts to keep the Kpandai seat, which they claimed to have legitimately won during the 2024 general elections.

"The NPP has not abandoned you. We have not retreated. We are with you completely and unfailingly. We will walk every step of this legal journey with you. We will fight in every court, at every hour, with a calculated agenda," he further vowed.

Despite the NPP referring to Matthew Nyindam as the MP for Kpandai, the Tamale High Court, on November 24, 2025, ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election.

Matthew Nyindam's parliamentary legal battles

In the 2024 elections, Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, a petition was filed by the NDC’s candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the declaration of the MP for Kpandai, arguing that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the Pink Sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the elections and order a rerun.

After months of proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahuman Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission (EC), chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in Kpandai.

Parliament took this decision in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which mandates the EC to conduct a by-election within 30 days of a parliamentary seat becoming vacant.

With the Clerk informing the EC of the Parliamentary vacancy in Kpandai, the Electoral Commission, led by Mensa as its chairperson, is mandated by law to organise a by-election.

MP alleges GH₵38m spent on Akwatia by-election

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Defence Committee, John Ntim Fordjour, had levelled a serious allegation against the ruling NDC.

After the Kpandai seat was declared vacant, pending a by-election, the NPP MP alleged that the funds had been channelled through National Security and the Ghana Police Service to justify the expenditure.

