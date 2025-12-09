Parliament has declared the Kpandai seat vacant after a Tamale High Court ruling on November 24, 2025

The Parliament of Ghana has declared the Kpandai seat vacant following a Tamale High Court ruling on November 24, 2025.

The seat is currently held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Matthew Nyindam. However, the High Court ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election for Kpandai after upholding a petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

The Parliament of Ghana, led by Alban Bagbin, declares the Kpandai seat, occupied by Matthew Nyindam, vacant following a Tamale High Court order.

In a letter dated December 4, 2025, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahuman Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission (EC), chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in Kpandai.

Ahuman Djietror took this action in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which mandates the EC to conduct a by-election within 30 days of a parliamentary seat becoming vacant.

“In exercise of the power conferred and the duty imposed on the Clerk to Parliament by Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution, I hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the membership of Parliament, occasioned by the Order of the High Court, Tamale, for a rerun of the Kpandai Parliamentary Election, given on November 24, 2025.”

This means that the Electoral Commission must now hold a parliamentary by-election in Kpandai.

About the Kpandai Parliamentary Election Petition

The petition was filed by the NDC’s Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who contested the 2024 election results.

Wakpal challenged the declaration of Matthew Nyindam as the Member of Parliament for Kpandai, arguing that the elections were fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the Pink Sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the elections and order a rerun.

After months of proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Ghanaians react to upcoming by-election in Kpandai

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Parliament’s decision to declare the Kpandai seat vacant.

@Baba K. Sampana said:

"Parliament now seems to be in sync with Ghanaians!"

@Ebenezer Rainfall also said:

"Oh, NDC, what at all do you want again?"

@Bredock Joe Aklamati commented:

"So the NPP members are now 86? After Kpandai, another rerun in the pipe anaaa?? hahahaha."

The Kpandai MP, Mathew Nyindam, sues at the Supreme Court seeking to annul the election petition that quashed his election victory

Matthew Nyindam heads to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Kpandai MP Mathew Nyindam filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to reverse the successful election petition against him.

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for the region, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, filed the election petition.

Nyindam's lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, explained his team's strategy to the media.

