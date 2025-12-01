The Kpandai MP, Mathew Nyindam, has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to annul a High Court judgment that invalidated his 2024 election victory.

Nyindam is arguing that the High Court, Commercial Division in Tamale, did not have rightful jurisdiction over the case.

The Kpandai MP, Mathew Nyindam, sues at the Supreme Court seeking to annul the election petition that quashed his election victory: Credit: Mathew Nyindam

Source: Facebook

His argument is that the original election petition was filed outside the statutory time limit.

According to the MP's legal counsel, Gary Nimako Marfo, the results for the Kpandai Constituency election, held on December 7, 2024, were officially published in the Government Gazette on December 24, 2024.

Ghana's electoral law, specifically Section 18 of the Representation of the People Law, 1992 (P.N.D.C.L. 284), mandates that all petitions challenging parliamentary election results must be filed within 21 days of the gazette publication.

However, the petition challenging Nyindam's victory was filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, on January 25, 2025—a significant 32 days after the Gazette publication.

This means the petition was filed 11 days after the legal deadline had expired.

The controversial High Court ruling, delivered on November 24, 2025, had annulled the entire Kpandai election results and ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct a rerun within 30 days.

Call for Kpandai seat to be made vacant

Meanwhile, the Majority in Parliament has called on the Speaker to declare the Kpandai seat vacant.

According to the caucus, Nyindam must step aside from parliamentary duties until the rerun of the election is concluded.

They argue that both the MP and Parliament have been duly served with the court’s ruling ordering a fresh election following a legal challenge, and therefore Nyindam should not continue to participate in the House’s proceedings.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, referenced past events and called for the MP to be removed from the chamber.

Who filed the Kpandai Election petition?

The National Democratic Congress candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, sued to challenge the election of Nyindam as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The Tamale High Court orders a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election, which the NPP's Matthew Nyindam won. Credit: Matthew Nyindam

Source: Facebook

The election petition argued that irregularities during the voting and collation processes affected the credibility of the outcome.

Wakpal held that there were irregularities and inconsistencies in FORM 8A (Regulation 32 (7) and 39 (2) statement of polls for the office of Member of Parliament for 41 polling stations out of a total of 152 polling stations in the constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh