Ghana has condemned the Israeli authorities for allegedly mistreating seven Ghanaian travellers, including four MPs, at the Ben Gurion Airport

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the reported detention and deportation of the travellers was inhumane, and it was considering reciprocal action

An official from the Israeli Embassy in Accra has reportedly been summoned as Ghana continues to register displeasure over the recent incident

The Government of Ghana has condemned the Israeli authorities for what it has described as the ill-treatment of Ghanaian travellers to the country.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the West African nation said it is appalled by the behaviour of the Israeli authorities towards its citizens.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry's statement, the Israeli authorities deliberately targeted Ghanaian travellers and subjected them to inhumane and traumatic treatment.

It said that on Sunday, December 7, 2025, seven Ghanaian travellers, including four Members of Parliament (MPs) and three others, were detained at Ben Gurion International Airport without justification.

The statement further explained that the four MPs were part of a delegation attending the Annual International Cybersecurity Conference in Tel Aviv.

It added that the four MPs were, however, released by the Israeli authorities after more than five hours of 'strenuous diplomatic intervention', while the remaining three travellers were deported back home.

"It's worth highlighting that Ghana and Israel have enjoyed cordial relations for more than six decades, with considerable volumes of unimpeded travel by citizens of both nations. This condemnable conduct by the Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable, and noncompliant with international law," the statement read.

Ghana considers reciprocal action against Israel

Consequently, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is considering taking reciprocal action against Israel.

It also added that the Government of Ghana has summoned an official of the Israeli Embassy in Accra to register its displeasure over the maltreatment of the travellers to Tel Aviv.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will, this morning, summon an official of the Israeli Embassy in Accra to convey our displeasure in the strongest possible terms. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana is considering appropriate reciprocal action," the statement added.

Reactions to Ghana's condemnation of Israel

Following the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement, some netizens took to social media to share their views on the issue.

Government identifies 922 Ghanaians living in Israel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had identified 922 Ghanaians in Israel amid the escalating tensions with Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa provided an update on those caught up in the current conflict in the Middle East.

He said that the government was ensuring that all Ghanaians in Israel had access to bomb shelters to help protect them from strikes.

