The Christian Council of Ghana has urged Shafic Osman, the man behind the discrimination lawsuit against Wesley Girls’ High School, to consider settling the case out of court.

The General Secretary of the Council, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose, acknowledged the plaintiff’s right to seek judicial redress but cautioned against the long-term implications of prolonged litigation.

“Unfortunately, the case had gone to court. I think it is with the Supreme Court; it's been debated. But I want to appeal to whoever took the case to court. Our Islamic scholar, who took the case to court, and I believe he's also a lawyer, who took the case to court,” Rev. Dr Fayose said.

He emphasised the importance of resolving sensitive religious matters through peaceful engagement.

“To take the case back, withdraw the case, and let's sit down as people of God, religious persons, and let's judge, or let's dialogue, and let's settle this amicably as religious people. Because sometimes courts are not the best places to settle issues, because in courts, one person will be the winner, and the other person will be the loser. We don't want a situation like that. We want Ghana to be the winner,” he added.

The case has drawn significant public attention, stemming from claims that Muslim students at Wesley Girls’ High School were prevented from wearing the hijab and denied a designated space for worship.

Fayose was speaking at the 25th Founders’ Day celebration of the Eden Revival Church International in Kokomlemle.

Source: YEN.com.gh