Former Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Sani Senior, reportedly passed away on December 9, 2025

A founding member of the party, he was celebrated for his sharp political commentary and fearless criticism of prominent figures, including former President Rawlings

News of his death stirred emotional reactions online, with supporters and colleagues praising him as an influential voice in Ashanti Region politics

Alhaji Mohammed Sani’s death was reported by Hello Fm on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The Kumasi-based radio station responded to rumours about the politician's death that were floating online and stated that his demise had been confirmed.

"NDC Former Ashanti regional First Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Senior, confirmed dead," Hello FM wrote on Facebook.

Many other people across the political divide took to social media to mourn Alhaji Sani’s death, with many celebrating his impact and legacy on NDC politics, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

All about Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sr

A founding member of the NDC, the late politician was an astute commentator who regularly appeared on radio and television panels to defend the NDC.

Despite his ties to the NDC, he was not afraid to criticize its leaders, and infamously engaged in a heated feud with party founder and former President Jerry John Rawlings in 2017.

The former president at the time stated that he was having issues with his own party because it had become corrupt, but Alhaji Sani hit back in a fiery statement.

“He is the founding father, so if we are corrupt, he has to be the number one person people should point fingers at," he said in an interview with Asante Enning on Nhyira FM.

“He cannot escape truly if we are corrupt as he also alleges," he added.

Alhaji Sani also criticized President John Mahama in 2017 after the party lost power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing the leadership of losing touch with the party's grassroots.

“We (NDC leadership) lost touch with the grassroots of the party. There was no link between the regional executives and the grassroots – they are the pillars of the party, and so you cannot neglect them for years only to get to them in election year to work for you; it doesn’t work like that. We neglected them, and we have paid the price for it," he said.

Reactions to Alhaji Mohammed Sani’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Alhaji Mohammed Sani’s death.

Peter Aboagye said:

"One of the very few excellent communicators that the Ashanti Region NDC birthed. A trailblazer, a loyalist, and an unrepentant advocate of NDC. However, what pains me most is the reality that NDC never appreciated the worth of this man."

Hilaire Mayah wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Snr 😢."

Mansuru Rasheed said:

"Alhaji Mohammed Sani, our big brother at Old Suame is gone. May Allah pardon him and all departed souls and grant them peace."

