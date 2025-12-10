President John Mahama has called for respect for diversity in faith-based schools amid the religious discrimination lawsuit against Wesley Girls’ Senior High School by Shafic Osman, a lawyer.

Mahama reminded that public schools had already committed to religious inclusion.

Speaking during a meeting with the National Peace Council on December 10, suggested that this was a needless dispute because of the existing agreement.

“We note that somebody has filed a case before the Supreme Court, which has yet to pronounce on the issue. But if you read what the faith-based organisations agreed in their own Memorandum of Understanding, I don’t see the point of this dispute. The MoU explicitly requires recognition of diversity."

Osman filed the lawsuit in December 2024 to challenge the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab.

He also said there has been opposition to students fasting during Ramadan and to observing other Islamic practices in the school.

The case is anchored on the fact that such discrimination violates constitutional protections like Freedom of Thought, Conscience, and Belief and Freedom to Practice and Manifest Religion captured in Article 21 of the Constitution.

The religious establishment has acknowledged the agreement Mahama referenced with the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, noting that all major religious groups, including Muslims, signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier in 2025 outlining how religious tolerance should be managed in schools.

But maintained that schools established by religious bodies must be allowed to operate based on their founding ethos.

The Attorney-General's office made a similar argument in its filing on the case, where it is defending Wesley Girls.

Support from Education Minister in case

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu also backed religious inclusion amid the discrimination lawsuit against Wesley Girls’ SHS.

Speaking in Parliament on November 25, he stressed that the government would uphold the rights of every Ghanaian child.

In a later statement online, Iddrisu stated that students must practice their religion freely.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, however, expressed disappointment with the minister's comments, calling them unnecessary and divisive.

