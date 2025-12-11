Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Private Citizen Sues Attorney General Over Office of Special Prosecutor's Autonomy
Politics

Private Citizen Sues Attorney General Over Office of Special Prosecutor's Autonomy

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • A private Ghanaian citizen has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor as an independent body
  • Noah E. Tetteh argued that Parliament had overstepped its constitutional limits by establishing the OSP to operate independently of the Attorney General's office
  • This legal action by the private citizen followed growing calls from public figures, including Samuel Okudzeto and Mahama Ayariga, for the scrapping of the OSP

A private Ghanaian citizen, Noah E. Tetteh, has sued the Attorney General's office over Parliament's decision to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The suit, filed at the Supreme Court, challenges the constitutionality of the OSP as an independent body.

Noah E. Tetteh, Kissi Agyebeng, Justice Srem Sai, Attorney General, OSP, Special Prosecutor, Supreme Court.
A private citizen, Noah E. Tetteh, sues the Attorney General over Kissi Agyebeng's OSP, with Deputy AG, Justice Srem Sai, confirming the suit. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: Facebook

This was confirmed in a social media post by the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem Sai, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

He said Tetteh, who is a lawyer by profession, argued that Parliament acted beyond its constitutional limits in setting up the OSP to operate independently of the Attorney General.

He contended that the Attorney General is constitutionally designated as the principal state prosecutor of the Republic of Ghana, suggesting Parliament erred in creating another office to perform the same function.

Consequently, the private Ghanaian citizen is seeking an order from the Supreme Court to strike down the provisions of Act 959 that confer autonomous prosecutorial authority on the OSP.

"I can confirm that a citizen - Noah E. Tetteh - has sued the Attorney-General in Supreme Court suit number J1/3/2026. HIS GROUNDS: Parliament has no power to set up an office of a prosecutor which is independent and outside the control of the Attorney-General."

"HIS RELIEF: An order to strike down… the provisions of Act 959 that confer autonomous prosecutorial authority on the Office of the Special Prosecutor or insulate it from the Attorney-General's constitutional control," Justice Sai wrote.

Calls for scrapping of Ghana's OSP heightened

Tetteh's suit comes amid heightened calls by some Ghanaians for the OSP to be scrapped.

Earlier, renowned legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto, called for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to the veteran lawyer, the entity had failed to live up to expectations; therefore, there is no need to keep it running.

Speaking in a recent interview with Joy News, Okudzeto opined that the time had come for Ghanaians to question the purpose for which the OSP was established and whether it had delivered on its mandate.

The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, also made similar calls, urging the Legislature to repeal the law establishing the entity.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, also added his voice to the calls for the OSP to be scrapped following the arrest and detention of private legal practitioner and social commentator, Martin Kpebu.

Kpebu was arrested and detained for several hours on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the OSP’s head office in Accra, before being released later that night.

Sam Okudzeto, former GBA President, OSP, Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor. John Mahama
President John Mahama backs the Office of the Special Prosecutor amid calls to scrap the anti-graft entity. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/John Dramani Mahama
Source: Facebook

President Mahama addresses calls to scrap OSP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama had called for calm amid calls to scrap the OSP.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening state institutions that promote transparency and good governance.

Some major political figures have argued for scrapping the Office of the Special Prosecutor, citing its perceived ineffectiveness.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

