Prophet Elbernard has fired back at Abronye DC, responding to claims about the authenticity of his prophecies

The man of God insisted he is not a cheap prophet, and denied being paid to support any political figure

Elbernard said the verbal attacks showed that the Mahamudu Bawumia camp knew they had already lost

Founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun, has once again replied to Abronye DC over his controversial remarks about a prophecy he made.

Prophet Elbernard responds to Abronye DC’s allegations of accepting ¢300k to campaign for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Image credit: Prophet Elbernard, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook, Radio Gold

In an interview with Asempa Radio on January 27, 2026, the cleric shared how deeply the comments had affected him.

“I am not cheap like that. I am not a cheap prophet,” he said.

He made the comments in response to the Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abronye DC’s allegation that he had been paid to campaign for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Prophet Elbernard claimed that the recent verbal attacks from the camp of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia showed their fear and the realisation that they were losing ground.

“Their camp is not winning, and they know it. That is why they are attacking me.”

Watch the Facebook video below.

Prophet Elbernard denies taking GH¢300,000 to campaign

The prophet also denied ever accepting the purported GH¢ 300,000 to campaign for Agyapong, stressing his integrity and commitment to divine guidance.

According to him, he had foreseen the presidential hopeful's rise long before the 2024 election and would continue affirming the prophecy until it materialises.

This latest exchange comes after his announcement that Agyapong would become the next NPP flagbearer, a statement that quickly became a topic of national debate.

Critics, including the Bono Regional Chairman, labelled the prophecy as false and politically biased.

During a church service, the man of God openly addressed the controversy and criticism of his prophecy, telling congregants:

“Do you think we are chickens? Do you think Ghana belongs to you alone? We are interested in Ghana the same way you are. If you are not interested in what I am doing here, you can go to the Presbyterian or Methodist church.”

He further reinforced his conviction during the radio interview:

“Just today, I also dreamt that Kennedy [Agyapong] had won. Let me even leave them to their doubts.”

The ongoing discourse between Prophet Elbernard and Abronye DC has kept both spiritual and political circles engaged, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the upcoming 2028 election and the evolving dynamics within the NPP.

Prophet Elbernard says Kennedy Agyapong will win the NPP primaries and the 2028 election. Image credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketsia/X, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun/Facebook

NDC receives concerning prophecy from Prophet Elbernard

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun, had stirred public conversation with bold declarations regarding Ghana’s political future.

His new prophecy follows an earlier message he shared on social media in January 2026, in which he described a spiritual encounter pointing to Kennedy Agyapong as the eventual flagbearer of the opposition NPP.

According to Prophet Elbernard, the politician's victory in the party primaries would not be the end, claiming that he had seen Agyapong go on and win the 2028 general election, scheduled for December 7, 2028.

