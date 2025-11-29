The MP for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, described Dr Bawumia as one who does not pretend for political gain

He stated that Dr Bawumia has not changed his character in both private and public settings over the years

Sammi Awuku made these submissions when Dr Bawumia visited the Akuapim North constituency o campaign

Sammi Awuku, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a sincere and consistent person who does not pretend.

The former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) said Dr Bawumia has not changed his character or personality due to politics.

Sammi Awuku noted that the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains the same in both private and public settings, unlike others who seem friendlier only when seeking political office.

He made this comment when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took his campaign tour to the Akuapem North constituency on Friday, November 28, 2025, as part of his engagements in the Eastern Region.

According to Sammi Awuku, his long working relationship with the former Vice President has given him firsthand insight into his character, which has remained unchanged over the years.

“There are people who suddenly become friendly when they need positions. But Dr Bawumia has never acted that way. His approach to people is natural, and he doesn’t pretend for political gain,” he said.

Sammi Awuku further commented on the internal party debates. He argued that if a two-term serving Vice President can be called a 'stranger,' then those in the party with little to no exposure would face even greater criticism.

After the visit, Sammi Awuku thanked his constituents for showing massive love for Dr Bawumia. In a Facebook post, the MP said:

"Thank you, Akuapem North, for standing with Dr. Bawumia. I am confident he will be a strong and excellent President for our dear Ghana. Let’s keep pushing together and make January 31st, 2026 a bright and decisive victory."

