The Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, Kofi Obiri Yeboah, has slammed President John Mahama's administration over soaring prices of commodities in the country.

He said despite claims by elements in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Ghanaian economy has stabilised under their watch, prices of essential commodities like cement, rice, and kenkey have increased.

Giving his end-of-year review of the NDC's administration in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa Radio, the Subin MP claimed the first year of President Mahama's presidency has been a "complete disaster and failure."

In an excerpt of the interview sighted on Oyerepa Radio's Facebook page, Kofi Obiri Yeboah, who is a lawyer by profession, questioned the rationale of the President Mahama-led government in pumping millions of cedis into stabilising the cedi against the major international trading currency when the average Ghanaian does not feel the impact.

"Mahama's first year has been a disaster, total failure. Because, you see, we joined politics to better the lot of the youth, and so anybody that joined politics without having the youth in mind is selfish. So I'm against any decision that will not inure to the benefit of the youth," he said.

"Since they assumed office, they have pumped Ghanaian taxpayers' money, which could have been used for building hospitals, just to maintain the dollar. When we [NPP] were in power, cement was selling at GH¢85, but they campaigned against us. Now, what is the price of a cement bag? It's over GH¢100. The price of kenkey has gone up, fresh coconut water has also gone up," he lamented.

Netizens slam Subin MP, question his claims

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the interview of the Subin MP thronged the comment section to slam him, with many questioning his claims on the rising cost of living under President Mahama.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alee Joe said:

"8yrs of corruption can make an old man looks dumb in the face of reality."

@Evang E A Ayiisi also said:

"Why won't you lose the highly educated people with these barefaced lies."

@Benful Richmond commented:

"We blame those who voted for this man. They voted a disaster."

