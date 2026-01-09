Bawumia's Boy Dr Gideon Boako Slams Ken Agyapong for Failing to Retain Assin Central Seat for NPP
Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has slammed flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, as the party's presidential primary heats up.
Speaking on GHOne TV a few days ago, Dr Boako questioned Kennedy Agyapong's political influence, especially in Assin Central, where he served for six terms as an MP.
He said the Assin Central Constituency is a stronghold of the NPP, which Kennedy Agyapong held for many years as an MP, but failed to use his influence and dominance to maintain the seat for the party in the 2024 elections.
"Kennedy Agyapong's constituency was an NPP constituency that he held for many years. We went into the 2024 elections, but his influence, capacity, and dominance over that constituency could not sustain us to win the parliamentary seat," he said.
Dr Boako suggested that the fact that Kennedy failed to use his influence over Assin Central to retain the seat for the NPP means that he would not make any significant inroads if the party elects him as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.
"If a candidate could not use his 16 years or so of dominance and influence in the constituency to protect the seat for us, i.e., not light up his constituency as we want it to be - what shows that when we present him to Ghanaians, he would even get what Bawumia got?" he questioned.
Boako, Bawumia, Ken and NPP Assin Central
Dr Gideon Boako used to work at the presidency as a special aide to former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Despite being an MP now, Dr Boako still works closely with the former Vice President, playing a key role in his reelection bid in the forthcoming NPP flagbearer race.
As Dr Boako mentioned, the Assin Central constituency was considered a stronghold of the NPP, with Kennedy Agyapong occupying the seat for six consecutive terms.
However, Kennedy Agyapong's decision to bow out of Parliament to pursue his presidential aspirations in 2023 meant that the party had to present a new parliamentary candidate, Anewu Godfred, in the 2024 elections.
This led to the NPP losing the Assin Central seat for the first time to Nurein Shaibu Migyimah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The certified results for the 2024 parliamentary election in the Assin Central constituency were as follows:
- Nurein Shaibu Migyimah (NDC): 16,343 votes (50.65%)
- Anewu Godfred (NPP): 15,926 votes (49.35%)
Main contenders in the NPP flagbearer race
The NPP flagbearer race is slated to be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, in the Greater Accra Region.
The presidential primary will be contested by the five aspirants listed below:
- Kennedy Agyapong - Former MP for Assin Central
- Dr Bryan Acheampong - MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - Former Vice President of Ghana and 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP
- Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum - MP for Bosomtwi and former Minister for Education
- Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - Former General Secretary of the NPP
Although all five aspirants are popular within the NPP, Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are the main contenders for the January 31 presidential primary.
Bawumia lead NPP flagbearer race polls
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had emerged as the leading candidate in the NPP's upcoming flagbearer race with over 56% support.
The poll also shows Bawumia dominating among core party voters, with 72% backing him over Kennedy Agyapong, who trails with 19%.
The race, set for January 31, 2026, could see Bawumia defeat Agyapong for the second time after his 2023 flagbearer victory.
