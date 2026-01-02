Joseph Yammin has said that he will seek re-election as National Organiser in the NDC's next executive elections

He explained his decision in an interview with Ambassador TV and reaffirmed it in a Facebook post dated January 2, 2026

Yammin also revealed why he declined a government appointment under Mahama’s current administration, stressing his focus on party victory

The organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin, has declared his intention to retain his position in the party's next national executive elections.

Speaking to Ambassador TV in a recent interview, Yammin said he would like to be retained as the national organiser of the NDC to continue helping the party achieve its aims and objectives.

"Many have been wondering what I would do in the next elections, but I want to state clearly that I still want to stay on as the national organiser of the party to help it continue doing what is expected of it," he said.

According to him, although he believes he possesses the requisite skills and competence to take up any position in the party, he would like to serve as the national organiser for one more term.

"Even though I have what it takes to move up, at this moment, I want to stay on as the national organiser of the party for another term to steer the affairs of the party and ensure that the government's current performance is translated into victory in 2028," he added.

He indicated in a Facebook post accompanying video excerpts of his interview with Ambassador TV that the decision to seek re-election had been finalised.

"Final decision. So help me God," he wrote in his Facebook post on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The NDC's organiser declaring his intention to seek re-election has put to rest speculations about his next political move in the party.

Earlier, rumours were rife on social media that Joseph Yammin was lacing his boots to challenge Fifi Fiavi Kwetey for the general secretary position of the NDC in the party's impending national executive elections, expected to be held in 2026.

Yammin explains why he didn’t accept appointment

Joseph Yammin also explained why he did not accept an appointment to serve in President John Mahama's administration.

The NDC national organiser, who served as deputy minister for youth and sports and deputy minister for the Ashanti Region in President Mahama's first term, claimed that the decision to opt out was well thought through.

"I had always told those close to me, especially during the 2024 campaigns, that I would not seek a government appointment if the NDC returned to power. The main focus was for the NDC to win and come and turn this country's fortunes from bad to better," he explained.

