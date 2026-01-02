Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, led his congregation to pray for President Mahama

Even though Rev Ntim Fordjour is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) he told his congregants to pray irrespective of their political affiliations

Social media users who watched the video shared varied thoughts on the prayer call by the NPP MP on the pulpit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, led his congregation to pray for the Mahama-led government during his church's watchnight service on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The Member of Parliament on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket also serves as a Senior Pastor of Victory Bible Church International, Higher Heights Sanctuary in East Legon.

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, NPP MP, leads congregants to pray for President Mahama to succeed during wathcnight service. Photo credit: @/john.fordjour & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In a video on Facebook, Rev Ntim Fordjour asked his congregants to pray for President John Dramani Mahama and his government to succeed. He called on his congregants to pray on the topic irrespective of the political parties they belonged to.

"Our prayer is that Ghana must succeed. Our prayer is that President Mahama must not fail, but President Mahama must succeed. Whatever political party you belong to, let this be your prayer, because the President must not fail before another takes over from him."

Rev Ntim Fordjour continued that the congregants should pray for President Mahama so that he fulfils every mission God has destined for his four-year tenure.

"That 2026 shall be a prosperous year for Ghana. It shall be a peaceful year for Ghana. The territorial borders of Ghana shall be safeguarded by the angels of God; there shall be no infiltration of terrorist attacks. I pray against undue hardship, that the Lord shall be with the President. That when he succeeds, the next President shall take Ghana from there unto another level."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to NPP MP's prayer for Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

Kofi Adams said:

"You'll be forced to join the prayer who say man no dey."

Muudy Sulemana wrote:

"That’s the spirit, Hon. One’s success shouldn’t be contingent on someone else’s failure. Hats off!"

Rita Ahedor said:

"Is he talking as a Revered or as an NPP MP and Member of Parliament?"

Paa Huttons-Dadzie wrote:

"When a man's ways please the Lord, he makes his enemies to be at peace with him. As such this is our country and his success should be everyone's paramount."

Adama John said:

"Now the Holy Spirit has taken over from the NPP spirit.🤪."

Issah Sumaila wrote:

"The gap between the heart and the mouth is as wide as the 2024 election results."

Prince Mawusi Yelu said:

"This is why Ghana is Ghana 🇬🇭. Regardless of how loud we shout at one another, we don't bite!"

Elisha Quamina Nketiah wrote:

"The president must not fail before another takes over. Powerful statement."

Kwabena Adu Agyei said:

"I hope and pray he meant what he was preaching because the scripture says in Jeremiah 29:7 that, 'seek for the welfare of the country I am sending you to, pray for it and out of its success will you also be successful.' Again, I hope he doesn't turn out to be what Mark 7:6 describes some Christians in the context of his wishes."

President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, receive anointing at the 2026 crossover service. Photo credit: John mahama & Lordina Mahama

Source: Instagram

Pastor anoints John Mahama and wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, were anointed during a watch night service in Accra.

The pastor led fervent prayers for divine protection and blessings over the couple as they entered 2026.

The viral video received mixed reactions online, with some praising the gesture and others questioning religious symbolism.

Source: YEN.com.gh