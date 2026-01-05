The late Ayawaso East MP , Naser Toure Mahama, will be buried on January 5 in line with Islamic Traditions

The National Chief Imam will lead prayers for the late Ayawaso East MP at a venue in the Ayawaso East constituency

The late MP, popularly known as Mac Naza, passed away on January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama, will be laid to rest later on January 5.

The announcement was made by the MP for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, following Mahama’s death on January 4, after a short illness.

The late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama, is to be buried in line with Islamic Traditions. Credit: GHOne/Ibrahim Sannie Darra

Citi News reported that Jajah explained that with support from President John Mahama, arrangements were quickly made to secure the release of the late MP’s body.

In keeping with Islamic tradition, a Janazah prayer will be held this morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Ayawaso East constituency office located along the Kanda Highway.

The National Chief Imam will lead the prayer. After the prayer session, the body of the late MP will be taken to the Madina Cemetery for burial.

Jajah described Toure as a respected leader whose death has left a big gap.

Several sympathisers trooped to his residence to extend their condolences.

What has Parliament said about Mahama's death?

In a Facebook statement early on January 5, following Mahama's death, Parliament said the nation lost a dedicated public servant.

It also extended condolences to the late MP's family, his colleagues in Parliament and his constituents in Ayawaso East.

"Hon. Naser Toure Mahama served our country with diligence, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility. His contributions to the House, his advocacy for development projects, and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of the people he represented will be remembered. He embodied the ethos of service and the spirit of philanthropy that are the hallmarks of public service."

About Naser Toure Mahama

Mahama was born on March 17, 1965, in Nima, in the Greater Accra Region. He received his secondary education at West Africa Senior High School before proceeding to Central University College.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Central University, a Diploma in Governance from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and a Master of Business Administration from Doshisha University in Japan.

He has been in Parliament since 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election.

In Parliament, Mahama held several key roles, including Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee, and member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions.

Source: Facebook

