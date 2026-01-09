Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has criticised NPP's Ashanti Regional Communications Director, Paul Yandoh, for praising Sammy Gyamfi

Afrifa-Mensah accused Yandoh of trivialising serious national issues during a discussion on GoldBod's alleged $214 million loss

He warned that Yandoh’s communication style is making the NPP unattractive to Ghana’s middle class

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has slammed the Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Paul Kwabena Yandoh, for praising Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Speaking on the For The Records show on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Afrifa-Mensah said Paul Yandoh's style of communication, which is usually laced with some lighthearted comments, is making the NPP unattractive to Ghanaians.

"You cannot occupy a position as the Ashanti Regional Director of Communication of the NPP, and anytime you are heard on either radio or TV, it is about concerts. What is that?" he questioned.

"You are called as the Ashanti Regional Communications Director to contribute to national discourse. Your communication should clearly demonstrate the direction the nation is going, but you have turned everything into comedy," he said.

What did Yandoh say that infuriated Afrifa-Mensah?

The media personality made these remarks in response to Paul Yandoh's recent interview on Accra-based Onua FM, where he was called to share his views on the purported $214 million loss incurred by the GoldBod.

During the interview, Paul Yandoh dismissed claims that the GoldBod, led by Sammy Gyamfi, had recorded a $214 million loss in its gold trade operations.

He further named Sammy Gyamfi as his best-performing chief executive officer of a state-owned company in Ghana for 2025.

These comments, however, have not gone down well with many in the NPP, including Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, who is also a sympathiser of the party.

According to Afrifa-Mensah, the issues about the GoldBod's operations are serious national matters that must not be taken lightly.

"You are called to talk about the GoldBod losses and you turned the whole conversation into comedy, and you have people hailing this? You can't even do a simple research and speak to issues," he further stated.

"As a communications director, you are expected to speak to issues with some common sense. You have made the party unattractive and now the middle-class don't want to associate themselves with the NPP," he added.

He said, unlike in the past, the Ghanaian electorate is now more educated and enlightened, and for that matter, the NPP must get people of substance to lead them going forward.

IMF cites BoG/Goldbod in $214 million loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) suffered $214 million in losses because of the GoldBod and the Gold for Reserves programme as of September 2025.

The GoldBod's profits accrued at the expense of the Bank of Ghana, sparking financial sustainability concerns from the IMF

Ghana sold artisanally mined gold at discounts, contributing to significant revenue shortfalls despite global price surges.

