Popular Ghanaian Prophet Nigel Gaisie claimed he played an instrumental role in shaping Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II into the Ga Mantse

He explained that the royal figure during his days in Kumasi came to him for guidance, and he gladly mentored him through the years to this day

He further claimed that he not only prayed for the Ga Mantse but also invested his own money to nurture his growth and leadership

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Nigel Gaisie, captured hearts after sharing his cherished moments with Ga Mantse.

In a TikTok video shared by @examinethem, he joyfully recounted his pivotal role in shaping the life of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Prophet Gaisie explained that his connection with the royal family stretches back to his early days in Kumasi, where members of the royalty would come to him for guidance. With heartfelt devotion, he offered both prayers and personal resources to nurture the young man into the leader he is today.

“I did not only pray for him,” he said.

“I invested my money and my time. I picked him by the prophetic, washed him, processed him, and helped make him Ga Mantse.”

While he reflected on the journey, Prophet Gaisie acknowledged that modern times have made acts of gratitude rare, but his focus remained on celebrating the positive impact of his efforts.

Ga Mantse appreciates Prophet Elbernard over anointing

The story comes on the heels of Ga Mantse’s own expression of deep appreciation to Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, who had prophesied into his life years earlier.

“This man is the reason I am dressed like this,” Ga Mantse shared warmly with Prophet Elbernard's congregation.

He recounted how divine anointing transformed his life, preparing him to safeguard Ga land, rebuild broken walls, and bless Accra with protection.

Nigel Gaisie cautions Okudzeto Ablakwa over gratitude

Popular Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has sent a strong warning to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Speaking in a TikTok video circulating on social media, the popular prophet cautioned the minister to remember his humble beginnings and honour the people who held him up spiritually.

He remarked:

"What we want to tell Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa is that they did not just get to where they are; some people held them up spiritually, and they should give courtesy to where courtesy is due. The prophets are not ordinary people."

It is unclear what Okudzeto Ablakwa did to incur the wrath of the Ghanaian prophet, although it looks like a lot has gone on between them.

Sounding deeply disappointed, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said, but for the respect he has for high-ranking officials like President John Mahama, he would have publicly taken on the Foreign Affairs Minister.

"Where they are, some people have been there before. I don’t want to say much else, or I’ll step on the toes of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the president. But they should understand that I'm a bold prophet. Even former President Akufo-Addo, I brought his government down," he said.

"I never thought the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would come to power, but I remain quiet for now because of Julius Debrah, a very fantastic man. I wish everybody could be like him. I wish everybody could be like President Mahama, but of course, everybody can't be like him. I wish everybody could be like [Education Minister] Haruna Iddrisu," he added.

Aside from the Foreign Affairs Minister, Nigel Gaisie also complained bitterly about the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, saying that he also stopped answering his calls.

Nigel Gaisie shares prophecies for 2026

YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had predicted Agradaa's release from prison in 2026 despite her ongoing legal battles.

The controversial televangelist is currently serving a 15-year sentence for defrauding victims with false spiritual promises and advertisements.

Speaking at his 31st December Watch Night service to round off 2025, Prophet Gaisie shared details of a vision of Agradaa's release.

