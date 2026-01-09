Dr Stephen Amoah has denied accusations of tribalism following comments made during Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign event

The Nhyiaeso MP said he does not believe in tribes, explaining that biological science does not support tribal distinctions

He clarified that his support for Agyapong over Bawumia is strategic and not based on ethnicity

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Dr Stephen Amoah, has denied being a tribal bigot.

Speaking on GHOne TV on Friday, January 9, 2026, Dr Amoah, who is the former deputy finance minister, said he does not believe in tribe.

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah, rejects the tribalism tag, saying he does not believe in ethnic bigotry.

He explained that in human blood and chromosomes, there is no such thing as tribe, so he should not be accused of being tribalistic.

"I don't even believe in tribe. I studied evolutionary ecology in biology. I have learnt about it. In our genes, blood and chromosomes, there is nothing like tribe. It's just a result of evolution," he said.

"When people live in one area for a long time, they develop adaptational tendencies based on climate and food, which influence behaviour. So I don't believe in tribe," he explained.

The Nhyiaeso MP, however, said he believes in analysing the dynamics of developing political strategy as a result of what he termed "geographical voting."

Dr Amoah, affectionately known as Sticka, made these remarks in response to social media backlash over his recent comment against the former finance minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adams.

Why was Sticka tagged tribalistic?

While speaking on Kennedy Agyapong's campaign platform a few days ago, Dr Amoah claimed he was pencilled in as the finance minister when the position became vacant, but the appointment was blocked on ethnic grounds.

He explained that former president Nana Akufo-Addo initially preferred him to occupy the position, but someone wanted his fellow northerner to take up the role.

Although Dr Amoah did not directly mention any name, many suggested that he was referring to the former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Following this, supporters of Dr Bawumia in the forthcoming flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) labelled Sticka as a tribal bigot.

However, Sticka insists he never said the former vice president sabotaged his appointment as finance minister.

He also denied holding grudges against Dr Bawumia, adding that his support for Kennedy Agyapong is solely because he believes he is the right candidate to return the NPP to power.

"I may support Kennedy Agyapong, but I still love and respect Dr Bawumia," he added.

Reactions to Amoah's response to tribalism allegations

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Dr Amoah's response to the tribal bigotry allegations levelled against him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Akosomo Kukurantumi said:

"Was Amin Antta the one contesting Ken Agyapong that you mentioned his name on your campaign platform?"

@Haruna Jibrell also said:

"Spot on, man of the moment. They are afraid because you are on top of issues."

@Nii Ayitey Aryee commented

"The answer to the tribalism question is superb. Reasonable people will understand his response, no need to be in the classroom."

Dr Stephen Amoah clashes with KT Hammond over his comments about Kennedy Agyapong as the NPP flagbearer race heats up.

Stephen Amoah clashes with KT Hammond

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Stephen Amoah had criticised former Adansi-Asokwa MP KT Hammond for questioning Kennedy Agyapong’s source of wealth in a live interview.

KT Hammond sent a text to UTV raising concerns, which triggered a sharp response from the Nhyiaeso MP, who labelled the comments as unfair.

Amoah further defended Kennedy Agyapong’s financial credibility, citing his long-term support for the NPP and his steady rise from humble beginnings.

