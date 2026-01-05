President Mahama Gets Emotional During Visit to Late Ayawaso East MP’s Residence
- President John Mahama visited the family of late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure, to express his condolences
- Mahama struggled to hold back tears during the emotional visit shared in a viral video
- The late MP, also known as Mac Naza, was buried after a Janazah prayer attended by top NDC and NPP politicians
President John Dramani Mahama has visited the residence of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, to commiserate with the bereaved family.
The president was accompanied by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore, and other bigwigs of the party.
In a video shared on X by 1957 News, President Mahama looked visibly emotional as he struggled to hold back tears over the death of the late Ayawaso East MP.
Seated between Haruna Iddrisu and Ashie-Moore, President Mahama bowed his head to avoid being seen shedding tears in public.
When did Mahama Naser Toure die?
Mahama Naser Toure died at 60 after a short illness at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, January 4, 2026.
The Ghanaian lawmaker, popularly known as Mac Naza, was buried in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026, after a Janazah prayer was held at the National Mosque at Kanda.
Mac Naza's Islamic burial ceremony was graced by several top Ghanaian ministers and Members of Parliament from both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Below are some of the MPs sighted at the funeral grounds:
- Yusif Jajah – MP for Ayawaso North, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
- Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa - Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs
- John Dumelo - MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture
- Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo - Political Advisor to the Vice President of Ghana
- Alhassan Suhuyini – MP for Tamale South and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways
- Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije - MP for Ablekuma South
- Mohammed Adamu Ramadan - MP for Adenta
- Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe - MP for Ada East
- Ernest Adomako - MP for Okaikoi South
- Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan - MP for Yendi
- Ohene Kwame Frimpong - MP for Asante Akyem North
- Patrick Yaw Boamah - MP for Okaikoi Central
- Samuel Nartey George - Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation
- Millicent Yeboah Amankwah - MP for Sunyani West
Hajia Amina Adam captivates Ghanaians with beauty and strength at late husband's funeral, video trends
Watch the X video below:
Late Ghanaian MP Mac Naza's political career
The late MP made his first entry into Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
With the Ayawaso East Constituency being a stronghold of the current ruling party, Mac Naza was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections.
He again obtained another resounding victory in the 2024 general elections on his fourth term bid.
Mahama Toure Naser received over 70 per cent of the votes in 2024 to be crowned MP of the area for his fourth term.
While in Parliament, Mac Naza held many important roles, serving as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee and a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.
Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at burial
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the burial service of the late Mahama Naser Toure was held in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.
In a video, the late Ayawaso East MP's son was emotional as he bid farewell to his politician father.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to sympathise with the late Mahama Naser Toure's family.
