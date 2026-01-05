President John Mahama visited the family of late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure, to express his condolences

Mahama struggled to hold back tears during the emotional visit shared in a viral video

The late MP, also known as Mac Naza, was buried after a Janazah prayer attended by top NDC and NPP politicians

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the residence of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The president was accompanied by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore, and other bigwigs of the party.

President John Mahama gets emotional during visit to the residece of the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure. Photo source: @the1957news/X & UGC.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by 1957 News, President Mahama looked visibly emotional as he struggled to hold back tears over the death of the late Ayawaso East MP.

Seated between Haruna Iddrisu and Ashie-Moore, President Mahama bowed his head to avoid being seen shedding tears in public.

When did Mahama Naser Toure die?

Mahama Naser Toure died at 60 after a short illness at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Ghanaian lawmaker, popularly known as Mac Naza, was buried in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026, after a Janazah prayer was held at the National Mosque at Kanda.

Mac Naza's Islamic burial ceremony was graced by several top Ghanaian ministers and Members of Parliament from both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below are some of the MPs sighted at the funeral grounds:

Yusif Jajah – MP for Ayawaso North, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa - Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs

John Dumelo - MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture

Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo - Political Advisor to the Vice President of Ghana

Alhassan Suhuyini – MP for Tamale South and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije - MP for Ablekuma South

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan - MP for Adenta

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe - MP for Ada East

Ernest Adomako - MP for Okaikoi South

Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan - MP for Yendi

Ohene Kwame Frimpong - MP for Asante Akyem North

Patrick Yaw Boamah - MP for Okaikoi Central

Samuel Nartey George - Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation

Millicent Yeboah Amankwah - MP for Sunyani West

Watch the X video below:

Late Ghanaian MP Mac Naza's political career

The late MP made his first entry into Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With the Ayawaso East Constituency being a stronghold of the current ruling party, Mac Naza was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections.

He again obtained another resounding victory in the 2024 general elections on his fourth term bid.

Mahama Toure Naser received over 70 per cent of the votes in 2024 to be crowned MP of the area for his fourth term.

While in Parliament, Mac Naza held many important roles, serving as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee and a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.

The late Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at his father's burial service on January 5, 2026. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: TikTok

Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at burial

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the burial service of the late Mahama Naser Toure was held in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In a video, the late Ayawaso East MP's son was emotional as he bid farewell to his politician father.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to sympathise with the late Mahama Naser Toure's family.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh