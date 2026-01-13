Renowned surgeon Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has criticised the current state of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

He claimed the party has strayed from its founding values and no longer aligns with his personal beliefs

Frimpong-Boateng alleged that the recent flagbearer election was marred by bribery, intimidation, and manipulation

Renowned surgeon and former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has lamented the seeming decline of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, Frimpong-Boateng slammed the party leadership, saying the current NPP has deviated from its values.

Prof Frimpong Boateng bemoans the seeming decline of the NPP.

Source: Facebook

When asked if he still considers himself a member of the party, Prof Frimpong-Boateng suggested that the party, as it stands now, doesn't align with his beliefs and values.

“Not the fake one, the real one is a virtual thing, and the members are there in the background. Look at how they elected their last flagbearer. Twisting the arms of the weak, bribing delegates, and intimidating others to get a flagbearer,” he said.

