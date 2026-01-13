"This Is Not the Real NPP, and I'm Not Part of It": Frimpong Boateng Bemoans Party Decline
- Renowned surgeon Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has criticised the current state of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
- He claimed the party has strayed from its founding values and no longer aligns with his personal beliefs
- Frimpong-Boateng alleged that the recent flagbearer election was marred by bribery, intimidation, and manipulation
Renowned surgeon and former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has lamented the seeming decline of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, Frimpong-Boateng slammed the party leadership, saying the current NPP has deviated from its values.
When asked if he still considers himself a member of the party, Prof Frimpong-Boateng suggested that the party, as it stands now, doesn't align with his beliefs and values.
“Not the fake one, the real one is a virtual thing, and the members are there in the background. Look at how they elected their last flagbearer. Twisting the arms of the weak, bribing delegates, and intimidating others to get a flagbearer,” he said.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.