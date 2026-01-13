NPP Initiates Process to Expel Prof Frimpong-Boateng Over Public Criticism

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun processes to expel Prof Kwabena Frimpong - Boateng from the political formation

The move follows his public criticism, including claims of bribery and vote rigging during the 2023 flagbearer election

The NPP has rejected his allegations and described his conduct as damaging to the party’s unity and values

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken steps to expel Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, from the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the NPP said it has taken note of comments made during his recent interview on Channel One TV, in which he described them as a “fake party” and further stated that he no longer considers himself a member.

According to the statement, signed by the general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said Prof Frimpong-Boateng made a disparaging remark about the party, alleging that its leadership rigged the 2023 flagbearer election.

Consequently, the NPP says it has rejected the claims and allegations made by the former minister.

“The party unequivocally rejects Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s unfounded characterisation of the NPP and firmly denies his baseless and unsubstantiated allegations regarding the conduct of the 2023 presidential primary,” the statement read.

“The said primary has been widely acknowledged by all candidates who participated, as well as by well-meaning members of the party, as having been conducted in a free, transparent, and credible manner, faithfully reflecting the will of the party delegates,” the NPP further stated.

The New Patriotic Party further said it views the conduct and utterances of Prof Frimpong-Boateng as highly reprehensible and inimical to the values, unity, and integrity of the party.

“Consequently, the party has invoked the relevant provisions of its constitution to commence the necessary processes to expel him from the party, strictly in accordance with due process,” it added.

Reactions to NPP's response to Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the NPP's statement over Prof Frimpong-Boateng's recent criticism of the party.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Maxwell Akpabli said:

"The elephant in the party flag is suffering from trypanosomiasis."

@Nana Quame Henry also said:

"You are expelling a whole Professor, then keeping Chairman Wontumi and Abronye. Funny party."

@Felicity Sena commented:

"Per your letter, he doesn’t consider himself a member of the party, so how are you expelling him?"

@Kombat Alhassan Joseph AJ also commented:

"Which NPP, the fake one or the real one? Because he said he's not part of the fake one."

Prof Frimpong Boateng slams NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a renowned surgeon, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng had criticised the current state of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He claimed the party has strayed from its founding values and no longer aligns with his personal beliefs.

Frimpong-Boateng alleged that the 2023 flagbearer election was marred by bribery, intimidation, and manipulation.

