An elderly Ghanaian woman who claims to be a die-hard supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if Kennedy Agyapong wins the presidential primary.

The NPP has scheduled its presidential primary for January 31, 2026. The winner of the internal party contest would become the NPP's Presidential Candidate in the 2028 general elections.

Elderly Muslim woman who supports NDC vows to vote for Kennedy Agyapong if he wins the NPP presidential primary.

In a video on X, the elderly woman, who is a Muslim, said she is called Zalia Mohammed and popularly referred to as 'Mahama Maame', which means 'Mahama's mother' in English.

According to Mahama Maame, she does not have faith in the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. She explained that Dr Bawumia's visit to other religious sanctuaries like the church and shrine makes her uncomfortable as a Muslim.

"Dr Bawumia has been to Mecca several times and also to the shrine. Because of that, I don't have faith in him."

However, the woman said she loves Kennedy Agyapong and would vote for him if he wins the presidential primary.

"I have faith in Kennedy Agyapong. I love him so much. I'm a member of the NDC, and I have all the NDC souvenirs on display in my room. However, if Kennedy Agyapong wins the NPP primary, I will vote for him over the NDC. It is not just me; one of my children also loves Kennedy Agyapong."

Reactions to woman preferring Kennedy Agyapong

Dr Bryan Acheampong warns the NPP against fielding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia again in the 2028 election. Photo credit: Dr Bryan Acheampong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bryan Acheampong warns NPP against Bawumia candidacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, cautioned delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the party in the 2028 elections.

He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, since leadership is a key factor in securing victory.

Dr Acheampong said he believes Ghanaians will forgive the NPP for its past shortcomings and hand the party a fresh mandate.

