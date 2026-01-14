Prof Naa Afaley Sackeyfio: First Ghanaian Female Running Mate Passes Away
- Professor Naa Afaley Sackeyfio, Ghana’s first female running mate under the Fourth Republic, has passed away
- The news of her death was confirmed by a source close to her family, according to Graphiconline
- She made history in 1992 when she contested as the running mate for the National Independence Party
The first female Ghanaian running mate under Ghana's Fourth Republic, Professor Naa Afaley Sackeyfio, has passed away.
According to a publication on Graphiconline, the sad event occurred over the weekend.
This, the report indicated, was confirmed by a source close to the family of the late Professor Sackeyfio.
Professor Sackeyfio, a renowned academic scholar, ventured into politics when she ran as the running mate of the then National Independence Party (NIP).
The NIP was one of the five parties that contested the general elections when Ghana returned to constitutional rule in 1992.
