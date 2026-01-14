Professor Naa Afaley Sackeyfio, Ghana’s first female running mate under the Fourth Republic, has passed away

The news of her death was confirmed by a source close to her family, according to Graphiconline

She made history in 1992 when she contested as the running mate for the National Independence Party

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The first female Ghanaian running mate under Ghana's Fourth Republic, Professor Naa Afaley Sackeyfio, has passed away.

According to a publication on Graphiconline, the sad event occurred over the weekend.

Prof Naa Afaley Sackeyfio, the first Ghanaian female uunning mate aasses away. Photo credit: Graphiconline.

Source: UGC

This, the report indicated, was confirmed by a source close to the family of the late Professor Sackeyfio.

Professor Sackeyfio, a renowned academic scholar, ventured into politics when she ran as the running mate of the then National Independence Party (NIP).

The NIP was one of the five parties that contested the general elections when Ghana returned to constitutional rule in 1992.

Source: YEN.com.gh