UTV Ghana's morning show abruptly ended after a news story about Akosua Serwaa emerged during a segment

The awkward incident came weeks after the media platform and its owner, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, received backlash

Footage of UTV Ghana cutting short their morning show programming has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Renowned Ghanaian broadcast station UTV abruptly cut short its Newspaper Review segment on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, after news concerning the late Daddy Lumba's eldest widow, Akosua Serwaa, emerged during the live transmission of its morning show.

The media outlet and its owner, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, recently came under heavy criticism over their coverage of the ongoing dispute between Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's younger widow, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

After the musician’s death, a fierce legal battle broke out between the two women over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared the late singer’s sole legal spouse, arguing that they married under German civil law and that he was barred from taking another wife.

The Kumasi High Court, in a ruling delivered on November 29, 2025, ruled that she failed to prove she was married to Daddy Lumba under German law and declared both women to be the legal spouses of the musician.

Amid the legal battle, Team Legal Wives, a loosely formed association of the late musician's first wife's supporters, alleged that Osei Kwame Despite was staunchly behind Odo Broni and had used his wealth to influence the case in her favour.

Despite denies alleged involvement in dispute

In a video shared by Plus 1 TV on December 29, 2025, Kwame Despite responded to the rumours surrounding his alleged involvement in Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni’s beef.

He narrated events that transpired since Daddy Lumba's death and denied having any affiliation with any of the wives.

Despite said that after the late musician’s passing, he visited the family's house to express his condolences and donated GH₵ 100,000 for the upkeep of the house.

He also said that after Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana, she called him and they arranged a visit, after which he also gave her and her children some money for their upkeep.

Despite added that he attended the funeral because his late friend was going home and he had to be there, and not because he supported any faction.

The business mogul also denied influencing the coverage of the dispute on his various media platforms.

He added that he has no stake in the outcome of the beef between the two women and would prefer unity to reign.

Below is the TikTok video of Osei Kwame Despite responding to rumours of his alleged involvement in the legal dispute between Daddy Lumba's widows:

UTV cuts morning show over Akosua Serwaa

During the Newspaper Review segment on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" morning show, veteran presenter David Ofori Safo, popularly known as Bongo De Faraa, searched a particular page in the Ghanaian Point newspaper for a story about Akosua Serwaa after her return to Ghana.

As he began to read the news story, the audio from the live transmission went mute for a few seconds before the morning show abruptly ended without any prior notice of technical issues with their programming.

The live programming later resumed with Bongo De Faraa reading a different article from the same newspaper.

It remains unclear whether the interruption was due to technical reasons or an editorial decision to avoid airing the sensitive content live.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians.

The TikTok video of UTV cutting short their morning show after a story about Akosua Serwaa emerged is below:

Reactions to UTV cutting short morning show

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kissiwaa commented:

"So they muted the man, anaa?😂"

Asem.0267 wrote:

"They fear the Night witch 😂."

Lilian Agyare said:

"Nobody listens to UTV. I don’t remember the last time I even watched a TV station."

Akosua Serwaa visits Otumfuo's Nkosohene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa visited Otumfuo's Nkosohene Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie at his residence in Kumasi after returning to Ghana.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's first wife showed humility as she paid homage to the traditional leader during their encounter.

Otumfuo's Nkosohene, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, also threw his support behind Akosua Serwaa in her legal battle.

