JUSAG Declares Indefinite Strike Over Eight-Month Salary Arrears

The Judicial Service Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has declared an indefinite strike over salary arrears owed to its members.

According to JUSAG, the industrial action, which begins on Monday, January 19, 2026, follows the failure of the Ministry of Finance to settle the arrears.

They further explained that they arrived at this difficult decision because of repeated, unsuccessful engagements with the government over the delayed implementation of the 10 percent base pay increment approved for Judicial Service staff in 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, JUSAG said that despite repeated assurances from the government and the Finance Ministry, their eight-month salary arrears remain unsettled.

“Unlike other public sector workers, the implementation of the 10% base pay adjustment in related allowances was delayed until September 2025, with assurances that arrears covering January to August would be paid subsequently. Unfortunately, the Government failed to honour its promise,” the statement read.

According to a report on Citi Newsroom, the National Executive Council of JUSAG stated that the strike will remain in effect until the full payment of arrears from January to August 2025 is made.

