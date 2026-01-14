Public Alert: Ghana Health Service Raises Concern Over Possible Meningitis Outbreak
- The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have warned of a possible meningitis outbreak
- The disease, according a statement from the GHS, spreads rapidly in crowded areas and requires early detection and treatment
- GHS has, therefore, urged the public to report symptoms immediately and follow preventive measures
The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have jointly issued a public health alert, warning the public about a possible meningitis outbreak.
The health advisory was issued on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in response to an earlier release dated December 1, 2025.
In its latest statement, the GHS and the Health Ministry warned that meningitis is a serious and potentially life-threatening disease that causes inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.
The statement added that the disease can spread rapidly, especially in crowded living conditions, and requires early detection and prompt medical care to prevent severe complications or death.
Below is the list of signs and symptoms of meningitis as provided by the GHS:
- Sudden high fever
- Severe headache
- Stiff neck or pain when bending the neck forward
- Nausea and vomiting
- Confusion, drowsiness, or difficulty waking
- Convulsions or seizures
- In infants: bulging fontanelle, persistent crying, refusal to feed
According to the statement, the following groups of people are at risk of contracting the disease:
- Children under five years
- Adolescents and young adults
- Elderly people
- People living in overcrowded conditions
- Individuals with weakened immune systems
Preventive measures:
- Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated spaces
- Practice good respiratory hygiene (cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing)
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
- Seek early medical care when symptoms appear
- Ensure routine immunisations are up to date
- Maintain adequate hydration by drinking sufficient water
GHS has consequently urged any person with symptoms, or suspecting a case of meningitis, to report immediately to the nearest health facility for medical attention.
It said that early reporting and treatment are crucial to saving lives.
The Ghana Health Service further assured the public that surveillance systems have been strengthened to monitor and curtail any outbreak.
“Health facilities are on high alert to respond promptly to any suspected case,” it added.
"The Service urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases immediately to the nearest health facility," it added.
Read the Facebook post below:
Reactions to the GHS meningitis warning
Some Ganaians on social media have reacted to the Ghana Health Service on meningitis. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Kwame ShaSha said:
"Hmmm this recurring disease. I did an extensive research on this, and my findings are still available if possible to get it implemented."
@Arlys Doku also said:
"God please protect our little ones."
@Duyor Noah Kwasi commented:
"Aw exactly one year my 5 years Boy died out of this Mmmmmm it just started with fever I quickly rushed him to hospital. We were at the hospital when the rest of the signs started showing up. Mmmmm very sad.The Doctors tried their best and even referred us to a regional hospital but he couldn't survive. May his soul rest in peace"
Source: YEN.com.gh
