A Ghanaian immigrant working on the streets of London in the UK has started conversations about the need for the teeming youth in Ghana to invest their energies in achieving higher laurels in education rather than seeking greener pastures abroad.

According to him, seeking greener pastures abroad with a weak educational background would only afford one menial jobs.

In a TikTok video that has received over six thousand impressions, he debunked the widely held assertion that life abroad is a heavenly paradise and a bed of roses.

He admonished the youth of Ghana to invest their energies in attaining higher academic qualifications, noting that this is the most reliable way of securing a successful future either at home or abroad.

Using his situation as an example, he explained that despite freezing temperatures, he had been singled out to perform a menial task, sprinkling salt along pedestrian walkways to prevent them from becoming too slippery and to cause the snow to melt faster.

He said,

“If you have a poor educational background, you are called to do just any job, no matter how demeaning it is. I have been asked to sprinkle salt over the snow to prevent passersby from slipping and falling. Focus on your education as a young person.”

He laughed about how the health concerns of low-ranking staff are the least priority in most organizations. Taking one’s education seriously, according to him, is the only remedy to this situation. He added:

“If I had taken my education seriously, there is no way I would have been asked to do this demeaning task. It is freezing cold out here, and I have been asked to step out in this weather to sprinkle salt on the snow. You will always be singled out to perform menial tasks if you have a very poor educational background.”

His statement highlights the often-overlooked reality of African immigrants in Europe, who are compelled to settle for menial jobs with very low wages and benefits, irrespective of how laborious the work may be.

Ghanaians react to living conditions in the UK

Reacting to the sentiments expressed in the video, some people had varying opinions to share.

ONGOD IMAN stated:

“The money wey you go collect be 10 times the monthly pay of every government worker in Ghana. Twiaaaaa.”

Samuel Asamoah wrote:

"Who told you that educated people are not also suffering? Some managers, bankers, and top officials prefer to be in the field rather than stay in the office feeling stuck. You guys are creating the impression that education is everything. You may be better than some degree holders somewhere."

Fidy.love said:

“It sounds funny, but it is the hard truth. School is very important—don’t let anyone deceive you.”

Source: YEN.com.gh