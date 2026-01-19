Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun accused Abronye DC of threatening his life over a recent political prophecy

The Spiritlife Revival Ministries founder prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong would win the NPP flagbearer race

ElBernard cautioned Abronye during a Sunday sermon, warning that he was not afraid of the 'political intimidation'

The founder and leader of the Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, has slammed the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, for allegedly threatening his life.

Abronye DC is reported to have questioned the Ghanaian preacher's prophecy prowess after prophesying victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP’s forthcoming flagbearer race.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun hits back at Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, for allegedly threatening his life over a prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: UGC.

The Bono Regional NPP Chairman, a known supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, reportedly threatened to 'deal with' Prophet ElBernard.

However, speaking to his congregation on Sunday, January 18, 2026, the man of God cautioned Abronye DC against attacking his personality.

According to GhanaWeb, Prophet ElBerard also warned the controversial politician, stating that he was not afraid of the supposed attempt at intimidation.

"Do you think we are chickens? Do you think Ghana belongs to you alone? We are interested in Ghana, the same way you are interested in it. I have told people that if you are not interested in what I'm doing in this church, you can go to Presby or Methodist."

Prophet ElBernard’s prophecies about Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet ElBernard’s first prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong, a sixth-term former MP for Assin Central, winning the NPP flagbearer race came in May last year.

In June 2025, he disclosed yet another prophecy, claiming that God had told him that 'KenPong' would win the presidential race.

In January 2026, Prophet ElBerbard again prophesied that a new era was coming, which would be led by the former Assin Central MP.

"A new era is about to begin in the New Patriotic Party. This season will not be led by the usual power centres but by young people and grassroots members. Those who appear unlikely or overlooked will suddenly rise and take centre stage."

"Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the fifth flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. The political order is shifting, and what is coming will surprise those who rely only on logic and tradition. Unexpected instruments will usher in a new chapter," he added.

Details of the NPP flagbearer race

The NPP will hold its flagbearer race on January 31, 2026, to elect a presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

The election is being contested by five aspirants, including Agyapong, former vice president Dr Bawumia, and Dr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former minister for food and agriculture.

The other candidates are Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwe and former minister for education, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong calls for peace ahead of the NPP presidential primary, with Prophet ElBernard claiming that he saw a vision of his victory. Photo credit: @realkenagyapong

Kennedy Agyapong calls for peace in NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong had called for peace and unity in the NPP ahead of its presidential primary elections.

He warned against violence, urging Ghanaians to maintain harmony before, during and after the election, with reactions showing scepticism.

