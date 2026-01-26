Three political figures, Professor Frimpong-Boateng, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, and Dr Christine Amoako-Nuamah have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to scrap the delegate voting system in political parties

They argue that limiting voting rights to selected delegates disenfranchises ordinary party members

The suit is seeking constitutional amendments to allow all party members in good standing to vote in internal elections

Two stalwarts of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, together with a prominent member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Christine Amoako-Nuamah, have headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the delegate voting system in Ghana's politics.

According to a report published on 3news, the trio have invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to challenge the internal voting structures of Ghana’s major political parties.

Represented by their counsel, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the plaintiffs are seeking what they describe as a “true and proper interpretation” of the 1992 Constitution regarding how political parties conduct their internal elections to select presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The lawsuit targets the NPP, NDC, Convention People's Party (CPP), the Electoral Commission, and the Attorney-General.

In the suit filed on January 5, 2026, the plaintiffs argue that the current delegate-based systems are exclusionary, as they confine voting to a limited group of “specified executives, office holders and delegates”.

This, they further contend, contravenes the Preamble and Articles 1, 17, 33(5), 42, and 55(5) of the 1992 Constitution.

What are Frimpong-Boateng, Nyaho-Tamakloe and Amoako-Nuamah seeking?

They are consequently seeking the following declarations:

Declaration of Core Elements: A declaration that electing candidates is a “core element” of a party’s internal organization under Article 55(5) of the Constitution.

A declaration that electing candidates is a “core element” of a party’s internal organization under Article 55(5) of the Constitution. Equal Participation Rights: A ruling that party structures must ensure equal political participation and equal voting rights for all members in the selection of candidates.

A ruling that party structures must ensure equal political participation and equal voting rights for all members in the selection of candidates. Democratic Accountability: A declaration that democratic principles require “meaningful and broad participation,” accountability of leadership, and “substantially equal and direct voting rights.”

A declaration that democratic principles require “meaningful and broad participation,” accountability of leadership, and “substantially equal and direct voting rights.” Striking Down Delegate Systems: The plaintiffs seek to have the “delegate-based Electoral College” and “Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference” systems declared unconstitutional, null, and void.

The plaintiffs seek to have the “delegate-based Electoral College” and “Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference” systems declared unconstitutional, null, and void. Mandatory Constitutional Amendments: An order directing the NPP, NDC, and CPP to amend their respective constitutions to adopt procedures that conform to democratic principles and ensure the “equal, direct and meaningful participation” of all members in good standing.

NPP initiates process to expel Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the New Patriotic Party had begun processes to expel Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng from the party..

The move follows his public criticism, including claims of bribery and vote rigging during the 2023 flagbearer election.

The NPP had rejected his allegations and described his conduct as damaging to the party’s unity and values.

The party further described the conduct and utterances of Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who a former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, as highly reprehensible and inimical to its values, unity, and integrity.

