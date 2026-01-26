The Minority in Parliament criticised Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for perceived intolerance towards its members

Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin questioned the Chief Justice's motives behind visits to ministries

The caucus refused to engage in the Chief Justice's scheduled Parliamentary meeting amidst its concerns

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, describing him as an intolerant head of the judiciary.

The caucus made the statement following what it described as attacks on its members after raising concerns about the processes surrounding Baffoe-Bonnie’s appointment by the president.

NPP MPs to Boycott Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's Visit to Parliament: “Is He on a Thank You Tour?”

Addressing journalists on January 26, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin announced that the group would not participate in the Chief Justice’s scheduled engagement with the Speaker of Parliament.

“We have noted that the Chief Justice and his management are visiting various ministries, including the Jubilee House. Is he on a Thank You Tour? Is my Lord Baffoe-Bonnie on a tour appreciating the government for his appointment as Chief Justice?”

“As he heads to Parliament today, we, as the Minority, do not see him as a tolerant head of the judiciary. Members of the Minority came under attack when we criticised the processes leading to his nomination."

“We will therefore not be part of his Thank You Tour. If he wants to engage with us, he should come to our offices, and we will outline the issues we have with him.”

