The NDC has rejected Hajia Amina Adam’s request for virtual vetting , despite her being in mourning

The Islamic widowhood rite, known as Idda is the reason for her inability to appear in person for the vetting

Hajia Amina Adam’s decision to contest the Ayawaso East by-election has sparked debate within Zongo communities

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected a request by Hajia Amina Adam, the wife of late Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure, for a virtual vetting.

Speaking on TV3, the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, Rashid Tanko Computer, said Hajia Amina Adam submitted a letter through her representative on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, raising concerns about her inability to physically appear before the vetting committee because she is mourning.

He said the NDC's FEC, however, declined the request, insisting that the candidate must be present for her vetting.

According to Tanko Computer, Hajia Amina's mourning state does not prevent her from partaking in the physical vetting.

“Our position has been very clear in matters of this nature. It is only a candidate who is outside this country and finds it extremely difficult to return and participate in the vetting,” he said.

“So, it is only such a person that we give that kind of reverence to, but all candidates in the country are denied the privilege of going through virtual vetting. We have never done it before,” he added.

Why is Hajia Amina requesting virtual vetting?

When a Muslim woman loses her husband, she is required to observe a mandatory waiting period known as Idda, which is an Islamic widowhood rite.

The Idda, known in Hausa as Takaba, is observed for four months and ten days after the death of her husband. However, if the widow is pregnant, her Idda lasts until childbirth.

During this period, the widow is not allowed to remarry, enter into a marriage contract, or participate in social events.

She is also not required to beautify herself excessively with adornment, perfume, or makeup, as a sign of mourning.

Additionally, the widow is required to remain in the marital home, except for valid reasons such as medical needs. She is also entitled to maintenance and housing from her late husband’s estate.

The above-stated Idda demands are the reason behind Hajia Amina Adam's request for a virtual vetting after filing her nomination to contest the Ayawaso East by-election.

Her entry into the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary has sparked debate about the topic of Idda within Ghanaian Zongo communities, with many Islamic clerics speaking against her decision to contest the elections while observing the Idda.

What necessitated by-election in Ayawaso East?

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat became vacant following the unfortunate demise of the Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure.

Mahama Toure was serving his fourth term in Parliament when he died on Sunday, January 4, 2026, after a period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

As a result of the MP's demise, the Electoral Commission is required to hold a by-election within three months after the Speaker of Parliament formally notifies it of the vacancy.

This is in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

EC sets date for Ayawaso East by-election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election had been scheduled for March 3, 2026.

The nominations window was set to run between January 16 and February 11, requiring endorsements from local voters.

Filing fees set at GH¢10,000, were reduced to GH¢7,500 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

