Frank Annoh-Dompreh has apologised to Ghanaians over clashes during the 2025 vetting of ministerial nominees

He explained that a misunderstanding between the Majority and Minority members triggered an altercation

Annoh-Dompreh assured the public that such incidents would not happen again in any future vetting processes

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has apologised to Ghanaians over the near-violent clashes that characterised the Appointments Committee vetting process in 2025.

Ghana’s Parliament experienced significant physical altercations within the Appointments Committee during the 2025 vetting of ministerial nominees by President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on UTV on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, Annoh-Dompreh stated that he deeply regretted the altercation that marred the vetting process.

“One thing I regret the most as an individual, even though the Speaker of Parliament has already apologised on our behalf, is the fight that ensued during the vetting process. I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

He said many things happened that triggered the altercation, adding that several legal actions were taken by some elements of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remove him from Parliament because they considered him troublesome.

“I was pained by some of these things, even notwithstanding that, I tried to control myself. On that day, we [the Minority] never planned to fight at the vetting. No individual holding this onerous position of an MP, with a huge following, will go and fight on TV,” he added.

Annoh-Dompreh explains cause of altercations at vetting

He explained that before any vetting takes place, members of the committee meet to discuss the modalities of the process, especially the number of questions to be asked.

He said that on that fateful day, they had agreed to vet only four nominees, but the Majority members later appealed to add two more, which the Minority agreed to.

However, they later realised that the Majority members on the committee had lined up all the ministerial nominees for vetting.

This, he said, caused the confusion that led to the altercation, adding that they felt disrespected by the Majority’s actions.

“This is what caused the altercation. Again, I want to use this opportunity to apologise on my behalf and on behalf of the entire caucus. Ghanaians should forgive us. I don’t believe this will happen again,” he said.

Minority demands ministerial reshuffle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the Minority in Parliament had urged President John Dramani Mahama to reshuffle his ministers.

This followed the failure of the Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, to appear before Parliament to respond to questions relating to their sectors.

Speaking in the house on December 16, 2026, the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, expressed his displeasure over the Ministers of State's inability to honour their responsibilities to the legislature.

The Minority Chief Whip added that some of the questions filed for the Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms to answer had remained on the Order Paper for an extended period.

