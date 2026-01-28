Dr Promise Sefogah, a Ghanaian Gynaecologist has attributed a greater number of childlessness in couples in Accra to male fertility

The Ghanaian Gynaecologist said that the finding was contained in a yet-to-be-published study conducted over three years

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the fertility issues

Dr Promise Sefogah, the Vice President of the Fertility Society of Ghana, has disclosed that in Accra, male infertility is responsible for 70% of cases where couples struggle to conceive.

According to Dr Promise Sefogah, this is contained in a yet-to-be-published study conducted over three years (2022–2025) in Accra.

The Gynaecologist/Obstetrician specialist stated that the research was conducted among couples seeking fertility treatment in the national capital.

He said that cultural assumptions often protect men from scrutiny when fertility problems arise and blame the women.

“We say we tend to wrongly confer some cultural diplomatic immunity on the men.”

“We found that up to 70% of the cases, couples who are unable to conceive, the issue has to do with the men. Meanwhile, everybody in the church, in the market, in the workplace, they are pointing to the woman, just worsening their psychological and emotional distress,” he added.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Dr Sefogah advised couples under the age of 35 on when to seek medical help.

“If you’re below 35, we say try up to one year. If it’s not happening, look for help. Look for help together with your partner,” he said, stressing that fertility issues are a shared responsibility.

“It’s best you come in together...because the woman comes, we’ve gone through all the checks...we need to also check your husband because he was not there in the consultation,” he explained.

Dr Sefogah added that male fertility declines with age, particularly after 40. He said the spermatozoa quality reduces, affecting the time it takes to conceive.

He cautioned that alcohol consumption also damages spermatozoa quality, concentration and DNA, and can reduce testosterone levels, further threatening male fertility.

On the part of women, Dr Sefogah said medical conditions like diabetes can affect female fertility.

“Diabetes has a way of affecting the quality of a woman’s eggs...That can make it difficult to ovulate regularly, and that poses a problem,” he stated.

He encouraged women delaying childbirth to consider fertility preservation, explaining that younger eggs are healthier and have better chances of successful pregnancy through processes like egg freezing.

Reactions to fertility research

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the fertility research conducted by Dr Sefogah. Read them below:

@Morobilthought said:

"@thenanaaba This tweet from you just made touch my thing to see something 👁️🥴."

@brightventican wrote:

"Obviously, from the food we eat. Too many chemicals in our diet. Maggi, soft drinks, as well as smoking 🤦."

@pedysworld said:

"And this is why I don’t understand why women are the only ones who stand up for prayers for the fruit of the womb. Pastors need to start laying hands on some waists."

@dr_nyameyie wrote:

"Hope mothers-in-law see this as well."

@KTB37033674 said:

"They all walk around in tight trousers that constrict their balls. What do u think the quality will be?"

@iamedinami wrote:

"It’s true….as someone who works in the laboratory, it is so common...even those as young as 22 and most have diabetes too."

@areagangalia said:

"And they will always refuse to go to the hospital for check up to verify it's from them or take medicine once the child is not coming, it's the woman."

@ayernor_ wrote:

"Stress is a silent destroyer...What a lot of men are going through, only God knows."

@NiiPrody said:

"They want to push the blame, but it won't work."

@dr_nyameyie wrote:

"Something to prove that our women should not be blamed always when childbirth is delayed!"

