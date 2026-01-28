Cheddar made headlines after reports had it that a High Court had ordered him to pay more than US$14.9 million to a US-based company

The businessman later rejected the viral claims, insisting that the legal process surrounding the case was still ongoing

The famous presenter, Blakk Rasta, has broken his silence as he addressed the judgment, speaking on the alleged project behind the lawsuit

Ghanaian musician and media personality, Abubakar Ahmed, widely known as Blakk Rasta, has broken his silence on a recent judgement issued by a court against businessman and 2024 presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar.

Famous media personality Blakk Rasta breaks his silence on businessman Cheddar's woes after a High Court ordered him to pay a British firm $14.9 million.

A couple of days ago, Cheddar was all over the news after reports went viral that a High Court sitting in Accra had ordered him to pay US$14.9 million plus interest to Cola Holdings Limited, a British company.

According to the reports, the judgment issued by the Accra High Court was an enforcement of an earlier order issued by the High Court of England and Wales against the flamboyant businessman.

Based on the High Court ruling, Cheddar is expected to pay back the $14.9 million as the principal at an interest rate of eight per cent per annum, including other costs at the prevailing Dollar to Ghana Cedi exchange rate.

Cheddar clarifies speculations stemming from judgement

Cheddar has so far maintained the image of a flamboyant businessman who is well-to-do. The news came as a surprise to many Ghanaians.

On Friday, January 23 2026, Cheddar rejected the claims in a video that went viral, stating that the debt was related to a separate company named Kensington Residential Partner 1 Limited and not him personally.

He added that despite being connected to the company, the debt had not been incurred by him, stressing that the obligation arose from a corporate partnership arrangement.

Cheddar further added that the debt should not be attributed to him because no personal funds or loans were used in the transaction. According to him, the UK judgment was allegedly made through fraud, and his lawyers could not defend him properly.

He stated that he has filed an appeal in Ghana to counter the earlier judgment.

Blakk Rasta speaks on Cheddar's lawsuit

Speaking on his popular show, Blakk Rasta claimed that somewhere in 2013, the businessman discovered oil and gas in the Western Region and decided to seize the commercial community.

According to Blakk Rasta, Cheddar allegedly collaborated with an investor named Cola Azar, who was based in the UK. Blakk Rasta further claimed that the two took out a loan to bring their idea into reality.

He claimed that upon receiving the money, they invested in a 14-story hotel, which he termed the Oxford Street building. Unfortunately, they couldn't make the profit they anticipated.

The presenter claimed that the duo, after encountering this investment hitch, had a change of plan.

According to him, they acquired 2,000 acres of land with the idea of building what he referred to as the "Petroeum City".

The project, which began in 2013, was expected to be completed after 10 years. However, it also failed, as alleged by the presenter.

The presenter claimed that Cheddar's partner then took him to court on behalf of their company, and the debt, which was supposed to be shared by both of them under their company, became the businessman's burden after his lawyer failed to defend him. According to him, that was possible due to the British law.

Blakk Rasta is also facing a lawsuit from dancehall artist Shatta Wale over alleged defamation.

