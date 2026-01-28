Blakk Rasta Addresses Cheddar’s US$14.9m Judgment Debt, Opens Up on Alleged Project Behind Lawsuit
- Cheddar made headlines after reports had it that a High Court had ordered him to pay more than US$14.9 million to a US-based company
- The businessman later rejected the viral claims, insisting that the legal process surrounding the case was still ongoing
- The famous presenter, Blakk Rasta, has broken his silence as he addressed the judgment, speaking on the alleged project behind the lawsuit
Ghanaian musician and media personality, Abubakar Ahmed, widely known as Blakk Rasta, has broken his silence on a recent judgement issued by a court against businessman and 2024 presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar.
A couple of days ago, Cheddar was all over the news after reports went viral that a High Court sitting in Accra had ordered him to pay US$14.9 million plus interest to Cola Holdings Limited, a British company.
According to the reports, the judgment issued by the Accra High Court was an enforcement of an earlier order issued by the High Court of England and Wales against the flamboyant businessman.
Abu Trica re-arrested by NACOC after Gbese District Court discharged him after his appearance, video
Based on the High Court ruling, Cheddar is expected to pay back the $14.9 million as the principal at an interest rate of eight per cent per annum, including other costs at the prevailing Dollar to Ghana Cedi exchange rate.
Cheddar clarifies speculations stemming from judgement
Cheddar has so far maintained the image of a flamboyant businessman who is well-to-do. The news came as a surprise to many Ghanaians.
On Friday, January 23 2026, Cheddar rejected the claims in a video that went viral, stating that the debt was related to a separate company named Kensington Residential Partner 1 Limited and not him personally.
He added that despite being connected to the company, the debt had not been incurred by him, stressing that the obligation arose from a corporate partnership arrangement.
Cheddar further added that the debt should not be attributed to him because no personal funds or loans were used in the transaction. According to him, the UK judgment was allegedly made through fraud, and his lawyers could not defend him properly.
He stated that he has filed an appeal in Ghana to counter the earlier judgment.
Watch the TikTok video of Blakk Rasta below:
Blakk Rasta speaks on Cheddar's lawsuit
Speaking on his popular show, Blakk Rasta claimed that somewhere in 2013, the businessman discovered oil and gas in the Western Region and decided to seize the commercial community.
According to Blakk Rasta, Cheddar allegedly collaborated with an investor named Cola Azar, who was based in the UK. Blakk Rasta further claimed that the two took out a loan to bring their idea into reality.
He claimed that upon receiving the money, they invested in a 14-story hotel, which he termed the Oxford Street building. Unfortunately, they couldn't make the profit they anticipated.
The presenter claimed that the duo, after encountering this investment hitch, had a change of plan.
According to him, they acquired 2,000 acres of land with the idea of building what he referred to as the "Petroeum City".
The project, which began in 2013, was expected to be completed after 10 years. However, it also failed, as alleged by the presenter.
The presenter claimed that Cheddar's partner then took him to court on behalf of their company, and the debt, which was supposed to be shared by both of them under their company, became the businessman's burden after his lawyer failed to defend him. According to him, that was possible due to the British law.
Watch the TikTok video of Cheddar denying the viral claims:
Shatta Wale sues Blakk Rasta
Meanwhile in other news, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Blakk Rasta was sued by dancehall musician Shatta Wale over alleged defamation.
The lawsuit has since become a major line of conversation in the Ghanaian entertainment industry as pundits, media personalities, fellow entertainers and fans continue to comment on the matter.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has worked with two news platforms: Scooper News and Opera News where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. He joined yen.com.gh in 2026