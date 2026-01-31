Kennedy Agyapong supporter Jennifer Oppong has expressed disappointment after defeat in the NPP presidential primaries

Former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured victory over Agyapong and three others on Saturday, January 31

Reacting to the defeat, Jennifer hinted at joining the NDC and requested a membership card from the Ashanti regional minister

Jennifer Oppong, a leading member of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's social media campaign team, has not taken his defeat in the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections well.

The former Assin Central MP lost to former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the primaries held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

NPP holds 2026 presidential primaries

Voting was held at various polling stations across the country as numerous delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to elect a new flagbearer in their presidential elections.

The party's internal election comes over a year after they abysmally lost the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

The former vice president previously contested the 2024 elections but lost to John Mahama.

He faced fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, all of whom are also seeking to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Dr Bawumia and Ken Agyapong were the frontrunners. While the former vice president is highly tipped to win by Mussa Dankwah's Global InfoAnalytics, Agyapong is leading in a poll conducted by Dr Evans Duah.

However, provisional results from constituencies, including the party's headquarters, indicate that Bawumia is in a comfortable position to lead the NPP once again.

Ken Agyapong supporter begs to join NDC

Ken Agyapong, who also lost to Bawumia in the NPP's 2023 presidential primaries, conceded defeat even before the official declaration of the winner.

Disappointed by the humbling defeat, Jennifer Oppong has hinted at her interest in joining the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a post on Facebook, the vociferous member of Team Kennected asked the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, to get her an NDC membership card

"Dr Frank Amoakohene Get my Ndc card ready. Together, we will save Ghana from mmoa party. Ɔsono yɛ aboa ampa," she wrote.

She later asked for payment from the NDC members for all the campaign messages she had given them through her constant criticism of Dr Bawumia's record ahead of the NPP primaries.

"NDC members should pay me for all the campaign messages I have given them for 2028. Ɛyɛ Zu," she said.

Duncan-Williams' sister fumes over Ken Agyapong's defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Victoria Duncan-Williams, another supporter of Kennedy Agyapong, had expressed her disappointment in NPP delegates after his defeat.

In a video, the sister of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams said that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would never become President of Ghana, even though he had won the primaries

