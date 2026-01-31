Minority leader Afenyo-Markin has addressed claims that he interfered in the voting process during the NPP primaries in the Efutu Constituency

He dismissed the allegations, insisting that the process was fair and that he respected the decisions of party delegates

The lawyer's response has stirred fresh reactions within the party, as supporters and critics weigh in on the controversy

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has firmly rejected allegations of his involvement in interfering with the voting process during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held in the Effutu Constituency.

NPP Primaries: Afenyo-Markin Denies Interference in Voting Process at Efutu

In a detailed statement released on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Afenyo-Markin emphasised that the claims circulating on social media platforms are entirely unfounded and misleading.

"I have become aware of circulating claims alleging my presence near a polling booth in Effutu, purportedly influencing voters and compromising the integrity of ballot secrecy. These assertions are completely false and fabricated."

The Minority Leader conveyed that such accusations are part of what he describes as a prolonged campaign of misinformation aimed at tarnishing his reputation since the commencement of the flagbearer contest.

Read Afenyo-Markin's full statement below:

"𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗻. 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗼-𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻, 𝗠𝗣 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

"These assertions are entirely false and constitute a deliberate distortion of facts. Since the beginning of the flagbearer contest, I have been targeted by certain unscrupulous individuals, yet throughout, I have remained calm and focused. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗺𝘆 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀. At one point, a manipulated video was widely circulated, falsely claiming that I did not applaud a particular candidate during their introduction at the signing of the peace pact at the Alisa Hotel on January 22, 2026. These vile tactics are as transparent as they are desperate.

"𝗔𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗮, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂, 𝗜 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗘𝗖) 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀. 𝗔𝘁 𝗻𝗼 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗱, 𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗜 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗱, 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆, 𝗮𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗠𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 i𝗻 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹."

I urge all stakeholders particularly the EC, security agencies and political actors to prioritise peace, transparency and the integrity of our democracy. Crass fabrications such as these only seek to sow discord and undermine voter confidence. Let us focus on a free, fair and credible exercise. 𝗜 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗲𝗹𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗯𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁-𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱. 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗼𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱. The members and supporters of the great NPP deserve better. I call on all parties to desist from such misinformation and allow the process to proceed unhindered. Thank you. Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, MP".

Odododiodio constituency delegates demand GH₵700 allowance

A group of more than thirty delegates from the Odododiodio Constituency have voiced grave discontent in the run-up to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer primary.

They have vowed to abstain from voting until they receive their unpaid GH700 transport allowance from Dr Bryan Acheampong's campaign team.

“I travelled all the way from Kasoa to this constituency solely because of my support for Bryan. However, it seems the campaign team is holding onto the money that is rightfully ours. We want Bryan to know that if he does not secure victory, he should direct his frustrations towards his campaign team in Odododiodio.”

Who is Alexander Afenyo-Markin?

Alexander Afenyo-Markin is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician best known for his outspoken presence in Parliament and his strong loyalty to party politics. He is the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, a seat he has held for several years, and is widely regarded as one of the more vocal figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

By profession, Afenyo-Markin is a private legal practitioner, and his legal background often shows in his parliamentary debates, where he is known for being confident, combative, and unapologetic. He has served in key leadership roles in Parliament, regularly acting as a defender of his party’s position during heated political moments.

Beyond politics, he is seen by supporters as disciplined and strategic, while critics describe him as controversial and blunt. Love him or not, Afenyo-Markin remains a central and influential voice in Ghana’s political space.

