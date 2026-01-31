A video of an incident that ensued at Awutu Senya during voting in the NPP presidential primaries has gone viral

This comes after the names of 15 delegates were reportedly omitted from the voters’ register

Hawa Koomson, who was at the scene when it happened, shared her views on the incident

Tensions flare at the Awutu Senya constituency in the early hours of voting in the NPP presidential primaries after some agents of flagbearer aspirants at a polling station expressed displeasure over an issue.

This comes after it was realised that the names of 15 delegates had been omitted from the voters’ register.

Hawa Koomson speaks as the names of 15 delegates are missing from the voters' register. Photo credit:@thenewsafrica/TikTok

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thenewsafrica, showed arguments breaking out in front of officials in the wake of the omission.

Police personnel were also at the scene to ensure that confusion did not escalate.

Hawa Koomson, the former Member of Parliament for the constituency who was present, in an interview with some media personnel, expressed concerns over the omission, saying a similar situation was recorded in the last presidential primaries.

She expressed optimism that delegates whose names were omitted would have voted for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom she described as her candidate.

The NPP is expecting 211,849 delegates to vote in the election across Ghana’s 276 constituencies. The voting will take place at 333 polling centres, with polls starting at 7 am and closing at 2 pm.

The video, which had generated a lot of reactions, was captioned: "NPP Presidential Election:

"Tensions rise as agents from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s camp protest the omission of 15 names from the voters’ register."

