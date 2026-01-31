Victoria Duncan-Williams, the sister of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, expressed her disappointment in NPP delegates after Kennedy Agyapong's defeat

The sister of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams said that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would never become President of Ghana, even though he has won the primaries

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on her assertion

Victoria Duncan-Williams, the sister of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, expressed her disappointment in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates for voting massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential primary.

The woman repeated the mantra attributed to the late Sir John and said, "fear delegates."

Victoria Duncan-Williams declares that Dr Bawumia will never become President of Ghana. Photo credit: @the1957news/Instagram & @MBawumia/Facebook

In a video, Victoria Duncan-Williams said even though the NPP has voted Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the 2028 flagbearer, he would never become President of Ghana.

"Fear delegates. I'm really surprised at the delegates again. I told them the last time that 'if you bring Bawumia, you'd go to the opposition' and they are bringing back Bawumia. I'm saying this with authority, Bawumia will never be President in Ghana."

"He came to destroy the NPP just like his father destroyed UP. He has destroyed the NPP, and that's the end," she added.

Victoria Duncan-Williams, who supports Kennedy Agyapong, further stated that Dr Bawumia's religious affiliation does not make him a winnable candidate.

"Christians are the majority in Ghana. There is no way the majority will sit for the minority to rule," she said.

Netizens react to Bawumia's win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on Instagram. Read them below:

Nanabaquame_sika said:

"Hmmm, asem oo you don’t like the person because he’s a Muslim hmmmm, it’s well."

Razakdagbandoo wrote:

"And who is she again !!!! Smh !!! I don’t care if Bawumia becomes president or not, but she’s saying a Muslim can’t be president in Ghana 🇬🇭 just because we have a large Christian population speaks more about her character."

Ryabaabdulhakeem said:

"Ma’am, with all due respect, your reasoning is absolutely flawed. The US has a majority-white population; however, a black man became president. Ghana is not a Christian country. Ghana is a constitutional democracy, and our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and equality for all citizens. Leadership is decided by competence, not by tribe or faith or where someone prays. Saying a Muslim can never be president is not patriotism; it’s discrimination, and it’s assimilated by gullible people. And I pray God keeps me alive long enough to see an individual of a different faith become President."

Markbob62 wrote:

"I don't really support what she is saying, but seeing what is happening in Nigeria, where the Muslims so hate the Christians, doing everything to kick the Christians into extinction. The proof is now by refusing to make a Christian a vice president to a Muslim president. One thing we have to know is that every Muslim represent his religion."

Olins1 said:

"Funny but is true 🤷‍♀️ it will be difficult for a Muslim to rule a Christian dominated country 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ same as there is no way a Christian can Also rule as president in a Muslim country that will never happen 🤷‍♀️ people are always afraid of religious restriction and persecutions🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ see what is happening in Nigeria 🇳🇬 🤷‍♀️ what she is saying is a bit weird but that is reality 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️."

9tv_ghana wrote:

"Ghana is a secular country."

9tv_ghana said:

"Ken was a Christian, he brought untold hardship on Ghanaians through some of his policies."

