Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin has opened up about his long-time friendship with Kennedy Agyapong, calling him a trusted ally

He made the remarks following the NPP's presidential primary, where Agyapong conceded defeat to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The former vice president was declared the winner with over 56% of the votes and will lead the party into the election in 2028

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has opened up about his friendship with former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking at an event in the Efutu Constituency, Afenyo-Markin, who is the MP for the area, called presidential hopeful Agyapong one of his trusted friends.

According to the Minority Leader and MP for Efutu, he shared a 'code' with the former lawmaker.

He also praised him for his commitment to Ghana and dedication to accountability.

According to a GhanaWeb report, Afenyo-Markin stated:

“We salute Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for his passion, his firm belief in accountability and his unshakeable commitment to the ordinary Ghanaian. For me, personally, this is a true and trusted friend with whom I share a code. I believe that in life, loyalty to friendship is very essential.

"A man must not forget his friend because there is everything wrong with betraying a friend. My friendship remains unsoiled, till time shall be no more. But I equally recognise, and he himself recognises that our party comes first," he added.

Afenyo-Markin made these remarks in the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearer race, which was held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Bawumia declared winner of NPP presidential primary

At the end of the polls on Saturday, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP's presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

The former vice president was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the opposition party's headquarters on January 31.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

His closest rival, Kennedy Agyapong, placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while the former general secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat in NPP primary

Agyapong conceded defeat in the flagbearer race a few hours before the coronation event.

In his concession speech, he thanked his campaign team for their support, despite the result.

"God's time is the best. I know most of you are dejected. You have to keep your spirits up... I have taken it coolly because in politics, you can win and you can lose. I cushioned myself and expected the worst, and the worst has happened."

Prophet Worlasi celebrates Bawumia's win over Agyapong

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi celebrated Mahamudu Bawumia's victory in the NPP presidential primary with a jubilant family gathering.

The prophet had consistently predicted that a former vice president would win the primaries, with a video showing a blue cake inscribed with the words 'Prophecy Fulfilled' during the celebration.

