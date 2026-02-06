DVLA Provides Detailed Breakdown of Fees and Charges for 2026

The DVLA has announced its updated service fees for 2026, covering licensing and vehicle-related services nationwide

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey said the new charges aim to improve transparency and public awareness

DVLA also warned the public against the illegal use of DV plates, stating they are strictly for test drives and defect-related movements

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has released a detailed breakdown of its service fees for 2026.

In a notice issued on Thursday, February 5, 2026, the DVLA stated that its updated charges cover a wide range of licensing and vehicle-related services offered at its offices across Ghana.

The affected services include the conversion of driving licences, licence upgrades, replacement of lost or damaged licences, renewal of driving licences, issuance of new licences, accident reports, proficiency tests, and international driving permits, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, the publication of the 2026 fees aims to inform the public and ensure transparency in the delivery of its services.

Below are the new fees and charges as shared on the DVLA CEO's official Facebook page.

DVLA warns against misuse of DV plates

The DVLA has warned the public against the misuse of DV number plates meant strictly for Ghanaian car dealers and manufacturers.

Stephen Attuh, the director of communication, said DV plates are only meant for temporary movements like test drives or defect repairs.

He added that the plates are typically used when a vehicle leaves a dealership or garage to fix a defect or for a test drive before being sold.

He cited Regulation 23 of Legislative Instrument 2180, which states that prolonged use of DV plates on public roads is unlawful.

“You are not required to have a DV plate on your vehicle so long as it is not for purposes of fixing a defect on it or test driving. Once the vehicle is sold to you and you are off the dealer’s facility, you are required by law to register the vehicle to be duly identified before it can be on our roads,” he said.

Attuh also blamed the growing misuse of DV plates on car dealers, accusing some of them of flouting existing regulations.

Ghanaians react to DVLA's updated fees

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the DVLA's updated fees and charges for 2026. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Seth Wilson said:

"Boss, you Dey room inside but your legs Dey outside, convert directly to twi language. Just plan unannounced visits to your offices. Do mystery shopping and find the prices yourself."

@Kofi Boateng Cat-Ion Benjamin also said:

"My license will expire soon, and I've been told that I can't do an upgrade unless I renew it before I can upgrade. Please, how true is this?"

@Curly commented:

"These rates are just on paper, what your workers charge through “Goro boys” is different. In fact, DVLA is the only institution that has no clearly defined ways of conducting business. Their premises resemble “market” with disorderliness everywhere. And it is that “disorderliness” that makes one to eventually fall into the hands of the “goro boys”. Order !!!!!!!!!"

DVLA rolls out '26' number plates suffix

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the DVLA had started the issuance of the '26' vehicle number plate suffix.

The issuance of the 2026 licences took effect on January 2, 2026, after delays in the implementation of the new vehicle registration regime.

Stephen Attuh said the DVLA was forced to maintain the old regime due to its inability to complete the legal amendments for the new system.

