Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku, a former NPP member, has petitioned President Mahama to dismiss COCOBOD CEO Dr Randy Abbey

Cocoa farmers in Akyem Akooko and the Minority in Parliament accused the institution of financial negligence over delayed payments

COCOBOD explained that it has begun settling debts to Licensed Buying Companies, blaming funding delays for the current backlog

Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku, one of the many disgruntled members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who campaigned and voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 elections, has petitioned President John Mahama to sack Dr Randy Abbey as CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

In the petition dated Monday, February 9, 2026, Nana Kusi-Poku, who is also the Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), stated that the immediate removal of Dr Abbey would safeguard the country's cocoa sector.

Nana Kusi-Poku further tabled several allegations against the COCOBOD CEO, describing him as incompetent to lead the state institution.

"...Dr Randy Abbey's COCOBOD management has been characterised by poor leadership choices, incompetence, arrogance, intimidation tactics, misaligned and/or misplaced priorities, financial mismanagement, questionable renovations, resistance to change, undermining initiatives, and blocking operational improvements, to say the least," portions of the petition read.

Randy Abbey pressured to pay cocoa farmers

Nana Kusi-Poku's petition comes amid heightened pressure by cocoa farmers on Dr Randy Abbey for the payment of some of the debts owed to them.

Earlier, a group of cocoa farmers in Akyem Akooko, Eastern Region, urged the government and the COCOBOD to take decisive action in paying them their money.

They warned that prolonged delays in the payment of the money were pushing them and their families into positions of severe hardship.

According to one of the farmers, the government had promised to improve the lives of cocoa farmers but has fallen short of expectations.

At a forum held at Abuakwa South on Sunday, February 8, 2026, she accused the government of being insensitive to their struggles.

"As women, we are not biologically built for hard labour, yet we strive tirelessly to do our best in cocoa farming. Despite our efforts, the government has fallen short of expectations and refused to pay the debts owed to us, leaving our families in hardship," she stated.

"President Mahama, after winning power, encouraged us to invest in and expand our cocoa farms, promising that his government would introduce favourable policies to improve the lives of cocoa farmers. Acting on his advice, we took loans and expanded our farms. Now, we are in debt, and the government is refusing to pay the money owed to us."

Earlier, the Minority in Parliament had also raised similar concerns.

Addressing the media on February 6, 2026, the ranking member on Parliament’s Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Isaac Yaw Opoku, warned that delays in payments to farmers were creating hardship and threatening the cocoa industry.

He claimed that COCOBOD owed Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) more than GH¢10 billion for cocoa already purchased from farmers, leaving the companies financially constrained and unable to pay industry workers.

COCOBOD speaks on debts to cocoa farmers

Reacting to these concerns, the head of public affairs at COCOBOD, Jerome Sam, said that the institution has begun making payments to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to enable them to pay cocoa farmers for their produce.

He explained that delays in accessing syndicated funding forced the board to rely on international buyers to finance cocoa purchases.

"In fact, in November we made over GHS6 billion, in December we made over GHS5 billion, and even in January we made GHS6 billion. This month alone, we have paid over GHS620 million.

“We are indeed paying monies to the LBCs so they can pay farmers the outstanding amounts," he further said.

According to Sam, the delayed payments were not the result of COCOBOD failing in its duties, as claimed by the Minority.

He said the delays were caused by a combination of funding challenges, changes in financing arrangements, and the need to develop a more sustainable system.

The head of COCOBOD public affairs stated that the board is working on a new financing model to ensure that the sector is better funded to prevent delays in payment.

Former COCOBOD SEO allegedly took vehicles home

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jerome Kwaku Sam had accused former COCOBOD CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo of leaving office with two state vehicles.

He claimed that Aido had taken a Land Cruiser meant for official field duties and a saloon car for Accra commutes after the NPP lost out in the 2024 election.

