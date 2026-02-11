A politically exposed person, Georgina Opoku, claims her construction under the Flower Pot overpass was unjustly halted by the regional minister

Opoku appealed to President John Mahama for intervention after spending substantial funds on the project

The Greater Accra Regional Minister ordered a stop to development on February 9, citing urban planning compliance issues

A politician with the National Democratic Congress, Georgina Opoku, has come out as the developer whose construction work under the Flower Pot overpass was scuppered by the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Opoku defended her actions, saying permits backed them and has appealed to President John Mahama to intervene in the matter, which has cost her about GH¢400,000

Georgina Opoku, a politically exposed person, claims her project under the Flower Pot overpass was unjustly halted and wants President John Mahama's support. Credit: John Dramani Mahama/Channel One TV

She told Citi News that in October 2025, officials from the highways department and the assembly conducted a two-hour orientation with her, outlining the project requirements at the site.

She added that she got her permit from the local government on November 18, 2025.

“I spent GH¢35,000 on electricity. ECG did not collect the money, they wrote what was needed, and I made the purchase. I spent almost GH¢50,000 for electricity and water. One washing bay machine is $19,000 and the room is $11,000. I am just pleading with the president, I know he is a father."

On February 9, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo ordered an immediate halt to construction.

She shared photos of the project site on Facebook when she visited it. The minister said her action was in the interest of public safety, urban planning integrity and the strict adherence to spatial regulations.

Ocloo has been at the centre of similar disruptions of construction projects.

In enforcing the directive, the Minister also asked the Municipal Chief Executive to review and potentially revoke any permits linked to the project to ensure compliance with approved urban planning guidelines.

Before Opoku came out to speak on the matter, Dr Michael Mensah, Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso West, claimed there was not going to be any permanent structure as part of the project.

He also claimed that Opoku did not comply fully with the condition to coordinate with Urban Roads, which led to concerns being raised about the structure.

About the flower pot overpass

President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra on November 19, 2024.

The project was conceptualised to ease the traffic congestion on the north and south corridors of the Tema Motorway.

The project, conceived to enhance connectivity and improve commuter travel time, took seven years to complete before its commissioning.

The Flower Pot Interchange is an 802-meter dual-carriageway viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, stops construction work under the section of the Flower Pot overpass. Credit: Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo

