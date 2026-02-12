Paul Afoko and Kojo Mpiani have paid a courtesy call on the NPP’s newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, and a former Chief of Staff, Kojo Mpiani, have paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the party’s newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Described as cordial and symbolic, the visit brought together key figures from the party’s present and past executives, as well as its elders.

Both Kojo Mpiani and Paul Afoko are prominent members of the NPP, having dedicated their time and resources to the growth of the party for many years.

Kojo Mpiani, in particular, served under former President John Agyekum Kufuor and is highly regarded as one of the best Chiefs of Staff in the Fourth Republic.

Paul Afoko, on the other hand, had a falling-out with the party following his suspension as National Chairman by the NPP’s National Council prior to the 2016 elections.

The visit by the two veteran politicians to Dr Bawumia’s residence is a welcome development, as it shows signs of unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.

During the visit, they congratulated Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice-President of Ghana, on his victory in the NPP’s recently held presidential primary.

Although details of their discussion with the former Vice-President have yet to be disclosed, the meeting reportedly focused on encouragement and well-wishes for Dr Bawumia as he leads the reorganisation effort within the party.

Kojo Mpiani and Afoko’s visit to Dr Bawumia’s residence comes a few days after another disgruntled NPP member, Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy, was spotted at the residence of former President Kufuor during a courtesy call by the newly elected flagbearer.

Bawumia declared winner of NPP presidential primary

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Bawumia was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Ghanaians urged to vote for Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a renowned political activist and physician Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy had urged the Ghanaian electorate to give Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a chance at the presidency in 2028.

Speaking in the aftermath of the NPP's presidential primary during an interview with Joy News, Dr Arthur Kennedy suggested that the former vice president deserved an opportunity to serve Ghana as president.

Dr Arthur Kennedy recounted instances of vice presidents who became effective after they were given the opportunity to serve as president.

