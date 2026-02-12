The NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC, has made a strong allegation against the popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja

He alleged that the man of God demanded $1.5 million from former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over a prophecy

The allegations made against Prophet Roja have triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

The Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, has made a serious accusation against Prophet Roja following his prophecies about Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia before the NPP primaries.

Speaking on his program, "The Evidence Show" on Ohia TV, the politician alleged that the man of God demanded $1.5 million from Dr Bawumia in return for a prophecy in his favour.

According to Abronye DC, Prophet Roja reportedly went to the office of Dr Bawumia before the NPP flagbearer race with a message that Kennedy Agyapong gave him an amount of $1 million to release a prophecy to his credit; thus, the former Vice President should offer him $1.5 million to share the prophecy in his favour instead.

The NPP politician further stated that Dr Bawumia reportedly turned him down after listening to the man of God's statement, stating emphatically that winning an election depended on God. He further stated that he doubts that Kennedy Agyapong allegedly gave him that money.

Abronye DC's allegation came after the pastor dropped a prophecy about the former Vice President after emerging as the new NPP flagbearer despite his numerous predictions before the election

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Dr Bawumia

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM on February 4, 2026, Prophet Roja, who was reacting to a failed prophecy by Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, issued a word of caution to the former Vice President based on his vision surrounding the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Delving into details, he stated that there were certain things Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his team ought to do if he desires to represent the party as its flagbearer.

He intimated that his decision to make the information public was so that the former Vice President and his entourage would take his prophetic message seriously. Prophet Roja concluded on the matter by admonishing the Vice President’s team to act quickly on his message before it was too late.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a very good man; I truly admire him and his wife. I also admire those around him. There are messages whereby you could go directly to the person and deliver them, but maybe when it is delivered privately, he may not take it seriously. But what I am saying is that we all have work to do."

"Dr Bawumia has work to do, his people have work to do. There are certain things still hanging in the air; hence they should ensure that they work on them. What Prophet ElBernard said regarding Kennedy leading the party still hangs. The battle is not over, and what is hanging in the air can disappear, but that will happen when people come to a point of realisation. Things must be done immediately", he said boldly.

Reactions to Abronye's accusations against Prophet Roja

Below are social media reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Oppong wrote:

"These prophets have now moved from selling anointing oil to politics."

Kwame wrote:

" I am not sure Kennedy Agyapong would give him such an amount."

Suzzy wrote:

" Eii, now prophecy has turned into business."

Prophet Roja prophesy doom about Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a controversial prediction released by Prophet Roja.

According to him, the significant tragedies that befell Ghana in 2025, in which eight people lost their lives in a helicopter crash, would repeat themselves in 2026.

He claimed that many older prominent individuals would pass away in 2026, leaving behind the young generation.

