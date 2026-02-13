Police officers from the Oti Regional Police Intelligence Department have rejected a GH¢50,000 bribe allegedly offered by two suspects

The officers intercepted a truck transporting building materials that concealed a locally made single-shot gun and 525 rounds of ammunition

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations

A team of police officers from the Oti Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID) has demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and integrity by reportedly rejecting a GH¢50,000 bribe.

According to a report on GhanaWeb, the money was offered by two suspects who were arrested with a cache of ammunition.

In a statement released to the media on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the police said the officers, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Osafo Adamu, intercepted a Hyundai Kia Rhino truck with registration number GS 477-17.

According to the statement, the vehicle was transporting building materials and concealed ammunition, including a locally made single-shot gun. It also contained 21 boxes comprising 525 rounds of Lion AAA and BB ammunition.

The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Abubakar Salam Attia and 19-year-old Kabiuja Kwadwo Taademe, allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with GH¢50,000 to secure their release.

However, the officers demonstrated their commitment to upholding the law by rejecting the bribe.

The suspects have since been detained and are currently assisting the police with investigations.

