The Western Regional Police Command rejected a GH¢69,000 bribe offered by suspects linked to two trucks carrying suspected Indian hemp

Three people have been arrested following the operation, which uncovered 152 large bales of the narcotic substance

Ghanaians on social media have praised the police for their integrity in refusing the bribe

The Western Regional Police Command has reportedly turned down a GH¢69,000 bribe allegedly offered by suspects during an operation.

The suspects are reportedly linked to two truckloads of a substance believed to be Indian hemp, intercepted at the Assokor Barrier in the Shama Municipality of the Western Region.

The operation took place during a routine inspection at the barrier, when officers stopped the vehicles for checks.

Upon further examination, the trucks were found to be carrying large quantities of the suspected narcotic substance.

Following the discovery, the suspects allegedly attempted to bribe the officers to facilitate the trucks’ passage.

Western Regional Police Command provides more details

Speaking to Channel One TV on Monday, February 23, 2026, the Head of Public Affairs of the Western Regional Police Command, Superintendent of Police Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, explained that the first truck was intercepted by officers on duty.

“The first truck was stopped at the Assokor, Shama Police barrier. Three people initially absconded, but police managed to arrest one of them. The suspect then led officers to a second vehicle, which was parked at Nkroful Junction. In total, three people have been arrested,” she said.

Superintendent Adiku added that upon their arrest, the suspects offered GH₵69,000 as a bribe.

“Two of the suspects brought GH₵69,000 in an attempt to offer it to the police to negotiate the release of their colleague. However, the police rejected the bribe and arrested them as well,” she further stated.

“This morning, the truck was offloaded, and about 152 large bales of the substance were found inside. Each bale contained approximately 82 pieces of compressed suspected Indian hemp, wrapped in yellow packaging.”

Netizens commend police for rejecting bribe

Ghanaians on social media have praised the police for rejecting the bribe. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Signor Bernard Bernard said:

"They brought … and police didn't accept the bribe.. Communication.."

@Philip Coffie commented:

"I think the new IGP is doing well because the police officers are doing great since he became the Head of the police service. The arrest of narcotics everyday and reported and the officers even declined bribes that are offered to them."

@Daniel Addae also commented:

"Wow,the police force has changed drastically ,Now almost everyday,they are rejecting bribe even in huge sums. IGP must come and tells the secret ,the police force has regained its credibility, Now we can trust you small."

Brave Ghanaian police officers reject GH¢50,000 bribe

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Police officers from the Oti Regional Police Intelligence Department have rejected a GH¢50,000 bribe allegedly offered by two suspects

The officers intercepted a truck transporting building materials that concealed a locally made single-shot gun and 525 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

