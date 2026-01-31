Supporters of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have opened up on plans should their candidate be confirmed as flagbearer

Koka, who gave a hint of their plans, stated that they would be attending a Thanksgiving service at Prophet Elbernard Church

Netizens have meanwhile reacted to the NPP presidential primaries, with many optimistic that Bawumia can turn the fortunes of the party

Ghanaian media personality Kwaku Asiedu, popularly known as Koka, has reacted to the provisional results trickling in from the NPP presidential primaries.

Speaking in an interview, Koka, who could not hide his joy over the gains made by his preferred candidate, opened up on plans by supporters of former Vice President Dr Bawumia should he be declared the winner.

The supporters of Dr Bawumia have announced plans to attend thanksiving service of Prophet El Bernard Photo credit:@Stephen AdomKyei Duah/Facebook,@Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook

With this, he indicated that supporters of Dr Bawumia would attend a thanksgiving service at Spiritlife Revival Ministries, a church founded by Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, who publicly stated that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge victorious in the elections.

"Tomorrow, God willing, we will all be wearing white as we attend Prophet Elbernard Church, but we will be going without our offering bowls."

He then lashed out at Prophet Elbernard, claiming his prophetic messages about Kennedy Agyapong winning the presidential primaries were all lies.

"We will ask him to call upon his God so we can speak to him. I say he is fake."

Bawumia defeats Ken Agyapong at Nhyiaeso constituency

Also, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pulled off a massive feat after winning in the Nhyiaeso Constituency.

He garnered 371 votes, Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 321 votes, Dr Bryan Acheampong took the third spot with 91 votes, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum came fourth with 4 votes, and Kwabena Agyapong took the fifth position with no votes.

Speaking on the constituency results, Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, admitted he was surprised by the outcome.

As a member of Kennedy Agyapong’s team, he said delegates had made their choices and conceded that Dr Bawumia had won the constituency.

"I am very surprised. I thought Kennedy was going to win, but it is an election. At least the good thing is that there is peace, so that is the most important thing. I was thinking Kennedy would win by about 60 per cent. We are dealing with human beings, so it is okay."

Peeps react to Koka's message to Bawumia

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the statements made by Koka:

Kwaku Billions reacted:

"2028 will be nice paa with Bawumia total loss."

God’s Favorite Child indicated:

"Who is making him president?"

BigElijah opined:

"Despite DMB winning, Koka must be excluded from the communication team."

Black Maria added:

"El Bernard Nyame, let's wait."

David Asante opined:

"You will go to opposition again."

Chairman Wontumi declares Bawumia winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has declared victory for Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary.

In a statement, he called on all members of the party to support Dr Bawumia and contribute to rebuilding a stronger party organisation nationwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh