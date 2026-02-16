Abena, an alleged victim of Yaytseslav's scandal, has publicly spoken amid backlash over their recorded escapade

In a video, the young Ghanaian lady detailed her interactions and first encounter with the Russian content creator

Abena's remarks about her dealings with Yaytseslav have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Abena, an alleged victim of the infamous Russian content creator Yaytseslav, has broken her silence after a video of their alleged escapades emerged on social media.

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, who claims Russian nationality, has become a trending topic in the country after clips of his escapades with some Ghanaian women went viral on social media on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed the Russian plying the streets around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other acquaintances he encountered during his regular public outings.

The controversial Russian man would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses, reportedly without their permission, to share online.

Russian man Yaytseslav's dealings with Ghanaian women

In many instances, Yaytseslav approached the Ghanaian ladies to exchange phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded.

After his dealings with the alleged unsuspecting women, he breached many privacy laws by uploading their content on TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

Short edited videos of his controversial activities were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos while filming his dealings with the women.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to speak about Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Amid the controversy, Yaytseslav has deleted all videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok and made his account private.

Telegram also reportedly took down his videos with the Ghanaian ladies, while his TikTok account got banned following mass complaints online.

The Facebook video said to show Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy, is below:

Yaytseslav's alleged victim speaks amid online backlash

In a phone conversation with UK-based social media personality Trouble Carlos, the alleged victim, Abena, noted that she was matched with Yaytseslav on the online dating app Badoo over a year ago.

She stated that she and the Russian content creator conversed on a few occasions before she gave him her contact after he shared his plan to visit Ghana in November 2025.

Abena claimed that Yaytseslav reached out to her in January 2026 after he visited Ghana and introduced himself with a different name.

She noted that she visited the Russian man at his apartment after he invited her. She denied claims that she met the man during the night after her boyfriend sent her on an errand.

Abena detailed some conversations and inappropriate advances Yaytseslav made towards her at his apartment.

She noted that she was single at the time and had connected with him on the dating platform.

Abena stated that she questioned Yaytseslav about the Meta glasses he used to film their escapades, but he explained that he had an eye problem and needed to wear them.

She claimed that she had not seen the video of their private dealings at the apartment.

The young Ghanaian lady noted that she kept in contact with the content creator and that he stopped communicating with her after returning to Russia.

She stated that Yaytseslav had changed his WhatsApp profile and had ignored her messages after he leaked the videos of their escapades online.

A tearful Abena shared that her mother had seen the videos on social media and had advised her after she attempted to take her life.

The TikTok videos of Abena speaking about her encounter with Yaytseslav are below:

Yaytseslav's alleged victim's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hot Family commented:

"There's nothing wrong with her following him. That is love at first sight."

Lydia Cosmetics wrote:

"Oh, obaa Abenaa, sorry wati hmm."

King of Ideas said:

"She was looking for love and was clearly deceived. Let's be fair to them."

Lady in Yaytseslav's video addresses allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady filmed in Yaytseslav's video addressed some allegations levelled against her amid the scandal.

In a conversation with a renowned social media personality, Dora detailed the interaction between her and the Russian content creator during their first encounter.

The lady's remarks triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

